Vigilante's 1966 Super Wagoneer: A Masterpiece of Heritage and Modern Engineering
Few vehicles carry the historical significance of the Jeep Super Wagoneer. With its latest bespoke creation, a fully reimagined 1966 example, Vigilante transforms the pioneering luxury SUV from the ground up, honoring its legacy while elevating its performance, comfort, and refinement for a new era.
Inspired by the ethos of its original design, where rugged capability met refined comfort, the Vigilante team approached this build with a clear mission: preserve the soul of the 1966 Super Wagoneer while transforming every mechanical and performance aspect to meet today’s standards. The result is a vehicle that retains its timeless silhouette and unmistakable charm while delivering driving dynamics, power, and sophistication that far surpass anything from its era.
Finished in striking Empire Blue and detailed with the cues that made the original Super Wagoneer legendary, this build maintains its classic aesthetic while integrating cutting-edge engineering beneath the surface. Power comes from a MOPAR Gen III 392 HEMI SRT-8 V8 producing 485 horsepower, paired to a Tremec TR-6060 6-speed manual transmission engineered for precise, driver-focused engagement. A handcrafted suspension system, Baer performance brakes, and a custom four-wheel-drive system ensure this Super Wagoneer stops, steers, and rides with confidence and composure, whether cruising at highway speeds or navigating more demanding terrain.
Inside, the cabin merges heritage and innovation with intention. Signature elements, including vintage-correct styling cues and the classic push-button radio, remain intact, while modern integrations such as Bluetooth connectivity and a fully functional HVAC system elevate comfort and usability. Carefully engineered components, including custom console elements and thoughtfully reinterpreted trim details, ensure the interior feels authentic to 1966 while delivering the refinement expected of a modern luxury vehicle.
The exterior retains its chrome accents and iconic proportions, benefitting from meticulous restoration and enhanced materials that respect the vehicle’s history. Every visible surface reflects Vigilante’s commitment to craftsmanship, balancing originality with subtle modernization. The result is a Super Wagoneer that feels both historically significant and confidently contemporary.
“This Super Wagoneer project embodies everything Vigilante stands for,” said Vigilante Founder Daniel van Doveren. “It’s a celebration of automotive heritage, but it’s also a bold statement about what classic vehicles can become when you apply modern engineering and craftsmanship. We did not simply restore this Jeep. We reengineered it to deliver an entirely new driving experience while preserving what made it iconic in the first place.”
Far more than a restoration, this 1966 Super Wagoneer represents Vigilante’s continued evolution as a benchmark for bespoke automotive craftsmanship. It stands as proof that innovation and heritage can coexist in perfect harmony, delivering a vehicle that is as engaging to drive as it is timeless in design.
For more information on Vigilante’s reimagined 1966 Super Wagoneer or to inquire about your own custom creation, please visit www.vigilante4x4.com.
