Chef Claudio Lobina (L), Rishi Idnani, and Dario Cecchini at their SOBEWFF dinner at The Patio Photo Credit: Jean Claude Bien-Aime / World Red Eye

Press Releases Press Releases

Dario Cecchini Brings His Music, Meats and Mayhem to The Patio at Continuum for the 25th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

Legendary World’s Most Famous Butcher Joins Chef Claudio Lobina at the Iconic Miami Beach Residences for a Seventh Annual Intimate Dinner