Dario Cecchini Brings His Music, Meats and Mayhem to The Patio at Continuum for the 25th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival®
Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront condominium residences, participated in its seventh year for the 25th annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) on Saturday, February 21st, with an exclusive dinner hosted by the legendary butcher from Chianti, Dario Cecchini.
The Patio restaurant at the Continuum in Miami Beach presented an exquisite Italian themed evening of culinary excellence, and saw the return of the “World’s Most Famous Butcher,” after his inaugural attendance during the property’s debut participation at the festival back in 2020. Due to a high demand by residents for his return to The Patio, Chef Dario joined forces once again with Executive Chef Claudio Lobina for the exclusive event, as part of the festival’s Intimate Dinner Series that was sponsored by Fantini wines from Italy. Continuum residents and public ticket holders enjoyed a sumptuous four-course dinner menu, featuring a collaborative presentation of colossal meats off the grill and Italian style delicacies by Chef Claudio Lobina and his team.
Guests were welcomed to The Patio restaurant with a live “Italian swing” musical performance by Italian Music Entertainment, led by Sandro Travarelli, as attendees mingled at the pre-dinner cocktail reception. After guests were shown to their seats, a welcome speech was given by Dale Gomez from FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, and Valentino Sciotti from Fantini wines. Chef Dario blew his signature trumpet to mark the commencement of the evening’s festivities for the event’s attendees.
“Our seventh year of participation during this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival proved to be a memorable event,” says Rishi Idnani, Managing Director of the Continuum. “Chef Dario has become part of The Patio restaurant family here at Continuum, so we had to bring him back for a second year much to the delight of residents and his avid followers. This festive celebration gave attendees a world-class experience in Italian-style barbeque and gourmet delicacies from regional Italy, made popular by our very own Chef Claudio Lobina. On behalf of the entire Continuum management team, I would like to thank the festival’s organizing committee, together with the sponsors and our patrons for helping to make this year’s dinner a resounding success. We’re thrilled to celebrate the festival’s 25th Anniversary.”
Before main dishes were served, the colorful chef personality proceeded to blow his signature horn to alert guests to the start of his popular spectacle and dinner entertainment show. Displayed high above the center dining tables was a 4-foot cut of meat that Chef Dario towered over with his butcher’s knife as “Hell’s Bells” by AC/DC began to play over the restaurant’s speakers. The Italian Butcher began cutting the raw meat in to large cuts that he then tossed in to the unsuspecting crowd. Guests were then treated to the prime cuts of meat, cooked on a giant grill located alongside The Patio restaurant.
Chef Lobina joined forces with Cecchini to bring his own flavors of the Italian and Mediterranean region to form a truly eclectic menu. Guests enjoyed an exclusive menu comprising of Crostino di Chianti Crudo, Porcini mushroom and black truffle cake, Pumpkin risotto with speck crumbles, La Nostra Francesina with Braised Beef and Onion, Bistecca Fiorentina (Florentine Style Porterhouse), and homemade tiramisu. Each course was paired with a selection of Italian wines courtesy of Fantini from the Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits portfolio.
