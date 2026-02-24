Selene by Kyma to Debut in SoHo With a Modern Aegean Dining Experience

Joining him is Co-founder and Operating Partner James Ragonese, whose career includes senior leadership roles at LDV Hospitality. During his tenure, he oversaw operations for Scarpetta, Seville, American Cut, Barlume, LDV at The Maidstone, and Ace Hotel Brooklyn. Ragonese began as general manager at Scarpetta NYC and also spent a decade with Philippe by Philippe Chow, bringing more than 20 years of hospitality experience to the project.