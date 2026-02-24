Selene by Kyma to Debut in SoHo With a Modern Aegean Dining Experience
A new Greek coastal destination is preparing to make its mark on downtown Manhattan. Slated to open in early spring 2026, Selene by Kyma brings an immersive Aegean dining concept to SoHo, positioning itself among New York’s most closely watched restaurant debuts of the year.
Located at 23 Grand Street, the expansive restaurant is designed as more than a traditional dining room. At approximately 10,000 square feet with seating for 250 to 300 guests, Selene unfolds across multiple environments that shift in mood as the evening progresses. The vision is clear: create a full sensory experience where cuisine, architecture, sound, and light operate in quiet dialogue.
A Moon-Inspired Design at the Heart of SoHo
The Retractable Atrium Sets the Tone
At the center of Selene’s identity is its retractable-roof atrium, an uncommon indoor outdoor feature for the neighborhood. The opening ceiling serves as a direct homage to Selene, the Greek goddess of the moon, allowing the night sky to become part of the dining experience.
Surrounding the atrium, guests will move through layered spaces that include multiple dining rooms, a greenery-filled terrace, and garden areas designed to maximize natural light. The environment leans into what the team describes as an earth-driven Mediterranean aesthetic, shaped by linen drapery, travertine surfaces, plaster arches, terracotta accents, and Cycladic-inspired curves.
Custom furniture, ceramics, lighting, and textiles have been produced exclusively in Greece for the project, reinforcing the restaurant’s commitment to authentic craftsmanship while maintaining a distinctly downtown sensibility.
The Culinary Perspective: Clean, Coastal, Ingredient-Driven
Aegean Principles Guide the Menu
Selene’s kitchen focuses on ingredient clarity and elemental technique rooted in Greek culinary tradition. The menu highlights seafood handled with precision, seasonal vegetables, coastal pastas, and contemporary interpretations of classic Aegean dishes.
Signature offerings include a traditional Greek Salad prepared with vine-ripened tomatoes, English seedless cucumbers, barrel-aged feta, Kalamata olives, green bell peppers, Vidalia onions, and early harvest Greek olive oil. The Lavraki features Mediterranean sea bass grilled over charcoal and finished with ladolemono, a classic lemon olive oil dressing.
Seafood continues to anchor the experience. Char-grilled Mediterranean langoustines arrive lightly kissed by fire and dressed with the same citrus-driven finish. The Aegean Lobster Linguini folds sweet lobster into San Marzano tomato and garlic, while Greek-style single-cut Colorado lamb chops bring a heartier counterpoint to the menu’s coastal lean.
For dessert, thick strained Greek yogurt is served with thyme honey sourced from Kythira island and toasted walnuts, closing the meal on a note that feels both traditional and carefully composed.
A Space Designed to Evolve Through the Night
Where Dining and Energy Intersect
Selene’s philosophy avoids rigid boundaries between dinner and late-evening energy. Instead, the restaurant allows the atmosphere to shift organically as the night unfolds. The sound program plays a key role, beginning with warm Mediterranean tones before gradually building into deeper, more atmospheric textures that mirror the room’s changing rhythm.
This evolving soundscape, paired with the retractable atrium and layered lighting, is intended to create what the team describes as a transportive yet distinctly New York experience. The goal is immersion without theatrics, maintaining a polished tone that aligns with SoHo’s after-dark culture.
Leadership With Deep New York Hospitality Roots
Reno Christou and James Ragonese at the Helm
Selene is led by two seasoned hospitality operators with extensive New York pedigrees.
Co-founder and Operating Partner Reno Christou brings more than 35 years of experience in Greek dining. His background includes 16 years working with Milos, Avra, Periyali, and Limani, in addition to co-founding the Kyma restaurant group. Christou is widely recognized for helping shape the city’s modern Greek restaurant landscape.
Joining him is Co-founder and Operating Partner James Ragonese, whose career includes senior leadership roles at LDV Hospitality. During his tenure, he oversaw operations for Scarpetta, Seville, American Cut, Barlume, LDV at The Maidstone, and Ace Hotel Brooklyn. Ragonese began as general manager at Scarpetta NYC and also spent a decade with Philippe by Philippe Chow, bringing more than 20 years of hospitality experience to the project.
Distinctive Details That Set Selene Apart
Several design and service elements position Selene as a notable addition to the SoHo dining scene:
Aegean Crudo Bar
The restaurant will feature whole-fish crudos, tartares, and carpaccios with Mediterranean sourcing transparency.
Tableside Seafood Rituals
Interactive service moments are designed to elevate the guest experience and highlight the kitchen’s seafood focus.
Multi-Level Seating Environments
The layout includes an 80 to 90 seat main dining room, a 100 to 110 seat lower dining room, an 18 to 24 seat bar with lounge, and a seasonal outdoor terrace accommodating approximately 60 to 80 guests.
Aegean Spirit, Downtown State of Mind
With its early spring 2026 opening on the horizon, Selene by Kyma enters the New York restaurant landscape with strong architectural ambition and a clear culinary point of view. The project leans into Greek coastal tradition while embracing the pace and polish of SoHo nightlife.
