Discover Italy’s Culinary Capital in Full Bloom With Special “Springtime in Villa” Offer at Palazzo di Varignana
Palazzo di Varignana, the 850-acre luxury heritage estate nestled in the rolling Bolognese hills of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna, is ushering in the season with something worth planning around. This spring, the property is inviting villa guests for an immersive "Springtime in Villa" offer, available exclusively from April 1 through May 22, 2026, with nightly villa rates discounted 20% in April and 15% in May. This limited-time offer opens a rare, authentic window into Emilia Romagna’s spring season.
The Villas: A Singular Collection
Palazzo di Varignana’s six luxury villas — with a seventh set to debut in spring 2027 — are each a one-of-a-kind retreat, born from the thoughtful restoration of ancient country farmhouses into privacy-forward, design-led residences. Options range from the storied Santa Maria Maddalena 1366, a former 12th-century chapel, to the lush Villa Amagioia, enveloped within a five-hectare botanical garden. Additional villas include Villa Rio Rosso, Villa Tamburina, Villa Pergola, and Villa Colombara, with bedroom counts ranging from four to six. Interiors are furnished with custom-made pieces handcrafted by Italian artisans, while many villas feature private infinity pools, Jacuzzis, solariums, and sweeping views of olive groves, vineyards, and the Bolognese hills.
Villa guests also enjoy access to the resort’s sweeping offerings, including the 43,000-square-foot Varsana SPA with seven swimming pools and extensive wellness programming, farm-to-table dining across four distinct restaurants, more than 240 acres of wellness trails, and a full suite of sports facilities.
Looking ahead, Palazzo di Varignana will expand its villa collection in spring 2027 with a highly anticipated seventh residence, Villa Aurea. The villa will be the largest and most elegant of all the villas, designed with a classic style with Doric colonnades. The five-bedroom villa will include a private pool, a dedicated spa, and a private garage, a first for the collection. Positioned to take full advantage of its extraordinary setting, the villa will face onto the estate's Anfiteatro, the dramatic open-air amphitheater at the heart of the property, with views extending to the sculptural Calanchi, the otherworldly clay hills that define the landscape of this corner of Emilia-Romagna. Further details will be announced ahead of opening.
Enjoy Flavors of the Surrounding Territory
Along with significant savings on villa bookings for April and May, Palazzo di Varignana’s curated “Taste of the Land” package ensures villa guests can experience springtime deeply, when the countryside is at its most alive and generative. Set just 30 minutes from Bologna, the capital of Emilia-Romagna and what is widely regarded as Italy’s culinary mecca, the resort is ideally positioned to offer guests an experiential connection to the land and traditions that gave rise to Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto di Parma, and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.
Rooted in the region's culinary and cultural identity, the "Taste of the Land" package invites villa guests to explore the property's land and heritage, beginning with a guided trek through Palazzo di Varignana's own vineyards during "bud break" season — one of the most visually striking and fleeting moments in the viticultural calendar. The walk loops through groves of centuries-old olive trees, with the option to visit the property's renowned Ornamental Garden, celebrated for its striking geometric forms and extraordinary botanical biodiversity as part of Italy's prestigious Grandi Giardini Italiani circuit. An extra virgin olive oil masterclass spotlights the bounty of Palazzo di Varignana's own 2024 harvest, exploring how terroir is expressed through flavor profile — a fitting complement to the property's internationally award-winning EVOO, produced from restored ancient varieties of native olive trees cultivated on the estate since 2015. The package concludes with a private, in-villa pasta making class teaching the art of Bologna's iconic tagliatelle from scratch.
Pricing & Availability
To take full advantage of the “Springtime in Villa” offer, Villa rates at Palazzo di Varignana begin at €1,204 per night, with 20% off in April (one night minimum) and 15% off in May (two night minimum). The special offer is applicable to either the Villa Only formula or with breakfast included.
To complement their stay, villa guests can add the “Taste of the Land” package from €250 per person (per stay) which includes a guided trek on property, extra virgin olive oil masterclass, one hour of sports court access for each night of accommodation, and a private in-villa pasta making class. A complimentary welcome basket is also included featuring agricultural products from Palazzo di Varignana’s own working farm, including extra virgin olive oil, handmade jams, and honey.
For reservations and more information on Palazzo di Varignana, please visit https://www.palazzodivarignana.com/
