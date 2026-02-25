Discover Italy’s Culinary Capital in Full Bloom With Special “Springtime in Villa” Offer at Palazzo di Varignana

Rooted in the region's culinary and cultural identity, the "Taste of the Land" package invites villa guests to explore the property's land and heritage, beginning with a guided trek through Palazzo di Varignana's own vineyards during "bud break" season — one of the most visually striking and fleeting moments in the viticultural calendar. The walk loops through groves of centuries-old olive trees, with the option to visit the property's renowned Ornamental Garden, celebrated for its striking geometric forms and extraordinary botanical biodiversity as part of Italy's prestigious Grandi Giardini Italiani circuit. An extra virgin olive oil masterclass spotlights the bounty of Palazzo di Varignana's own 2024 harvest, exploring how terroir is expressed through flavor profile — a fitting complement to the property's internationally award-winning EVOO, produced from restored ancient varieties of native olive trees cultivated on the estate since 2015. The package concludes with a private, in-villa pasta making class teaching the art of Bologna's iconic tagliatelle from scratch.