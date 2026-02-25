Inside The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Boston at South Station Tower: A 690-Foot Addition to the Skyline
Completed in fall 2025 and now fully realized, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Boston at South Station Tower introduces a commanding new presence to the city’s evolving skyline. Rising 690 feet above Boston’s historic South Station transit hub, the mixed-use development represents a decades-long vision that merges private residential living, next-generation office space, curated dining, and elevated green space within a single architectural statement.
Positioned at 682 Atlantic Avenue, the tower functions as both a luxury residential address and a new urban gateway, placing residents directly at the center of regional connectivity while maintaining the privacy and service standards associated with the Ritz-Carlton brand.
A Skyline Addition Years in the Making
Designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners and developed by Hines, South Station Tower rises 51 stories and integrates multiple uses into a cohesive vertical environment. The Ritz-Carlton Residences occupy the top 16 floors and comprise 166 private homes, positioning them among the highest residential offerings in Boston.
Layouts range from one-bedroom residences to three-bedroom homes and duplex penthouses. Each residence is framed by floor-to-ceiling glass that captures expansive views of the Boston skyline and harbor, reinforcing the building’s emphasis on light, openness, and visual connection to the city.
Interior Design by Jeffrey Beers International
All residential interiors and amenity spaces were designed by Jeffrey Beers International, marking one of the late designer’s final completed projects. The interiors reflect a quiet, tailored approach that aligns with the Ritz-Carlton residential model while acknowledging Boston’s architectural character.
Residential Finishes and Materials
Homes feature European white oak flooring, custom cabinetry, and Calacatta Gold marble kitchens equipped with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Bathrooms continue the material story with marble finishes, rain showers, and deep soaking tubs designed to create a spa-like atmosphere within each residence.
Open-plan living and dining areas are oriented to maximize natural light and maintain sightlines toward the harbor and downtown skyline, reinforcing the tower’s emphasis on elevated urban living.
Elevated Amenities That Define the Experience
The amenity program is intentionally layered across the building, combining outdoor green space, wellness facilities, and hospitality-driven social areas.
The Sky Park: A Private Green Escape
One of the development’s most distinctive features is the nearly one-acre Sky Park located on the 11th floor. Designed by OJB Landscape Architecture, the elevated park includes walking paths, contemplative gardens, flexible lawn space, firepits, water features, and outdoor seating areas.
The Ritz-Carlton plans to activate the space with yoga sessions, mindfulness programming, and partnerships with local wellness instructors, reinforcing the project’s focus on lifestyle integration.
The 36th Floor Amenity Collection
A second amenity suite spans approximately 15,000 square feet on the 36th floor and includes:
Double-height library lounge with fireplace
Sports simulator and game room
Dedicated meeting room and coworking space
State-of-the-art fitness center
Spa treatment rooms and saunas
Private dining room and catering kitchen
Two outdoor terraces for entertaining
At the center of the level sits a 72-foot heated outdoor pool suspended above the city, described as a first-of-its-kind swimming experience for Boston residential living.
Dining and Hospitality Integration
Food and beverage programming at South Station Tower is being developed by Episcope Hospitality. Three concepts will anchor the culinary offering:
The Moseley, a full-service restaurant
Proper Fare, an all-day café and market
A signature bar and lounge connected to The Moseley
Together, these venues are designed to serve residents, office tenants, and the surrounding neighborhood while maintaining a cohesive hospitality identity throughout the property. Residents will also have access to Episcope-provided services such as catering, in-home dining, and priority reservations.
A Fully Connected Urban Address
Location remains one of the tower’s defining advantages. South Station Tower sits directly above one of the Northeast’s most important transit hubs, providing immediate access to the Red Line, Silver Line, Amtrak, and regional commuter rail.
Below the residences, approximately 680,000 square feet of next-generation office space creates a built-in professional ecosystem. Major tenants already committed to the tower include Citadel, FM Global, and Jones Day.
The project also includes a significant expansion of the South Station bus terminal, increasing capacity by roughly 50 percent and introducing covered, weather-protected connections between rail and bus services. Streetscape improvements, upgraded lighting, and new greenery further enhance the pedestrian experience surrounding the station.
Sustainability and Building Performance
South Station Tower was designed with high-performance environmental standards in mind. The building is targeting LEED Gold and WELL Gold certifications and is expected to be among the first developments in the United States to achieve a BREEAM Very Good rating. BREEAM is a globally recognized, science-based sustainability assessment method used to evaluate environmentally responsible buildings.
A New Chapter for Downtown Boston Living
With construction now complete, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Boston at South Station Tower enters the market as one of the city’s most ambitious mixed-use developments in recent years. By combining five-star residential services, elevated green space, integrated dining, and unmatched transit connectivity, the project signals a notable shift in how luxury urban living is being shaped in downtown Boston.
