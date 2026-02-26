The North Shore Club Defines a New Era of Private Coastal Living on Oahu’s North Shore
NORTH SHORE, OAHU (February 25, 2026) — The North Shore Club is entering its next phase of development as one of Oahu’s newest oceanfront private club communities, where championship golf, ocean-based recreation and family-centered amenities come together within a residential enclave at Turtle Bay.
As shoreline wellness amenities take shape and the David McLay Kidd golf course begins a phased enhancement, Areté Collective, the project’s developer and a specialist in developing and managing private club communities, has appointed Compass Development Marketing Group (CDMG) to lead sales efforts, marking the project’s transition into active development.
A limited collection of 20 residences is anticipated for delivery beginning in 2027, alongside a sequenced amenity rollout centered on golf, ocean pursuits and multigenerational gathering. Construction is progressing across the site, including infrastructure improvements and early vertical development.
“At The North Shore Club, we are building more than residences. We are shaping a private club community grounded in Hawaii’s land, culture and enduring spirit,” said Rebecca Buchan, Founder and CEO of Areté Collective. “This next chapter reflects tangible progress and a clear vision for how members will live, gather and play here for generations.”
A New Chapter for the Golf Course, Led by David McLay Kidd
Beginning in late 2026, the golf course will undergo a phased enhancement led by golf course architect David McLay Kidd to refine conditioning and course strategy while maintaining uninterrupted member access throughout construction. As work progresses, members will receive priority access and enhanced on-course hospitality.
The refined routing introduces a balanced mix of downwind, upwind, and crosswind holes — thoughtfully responding to the site’s wind-exposed conditions. The elimination of the former Hole 15 improves overall flow, while the reimagined finishing sequence transforms the closing stretch into a short par 3 followed by a drivable par 4, creating a more dynamic and memorable conclusion. Improved cart path design reduces fairway crossings and play disruptions, and a reduction in maintained turf lowers long-term water use and maintenance demands.
Amenities Rooted in Place
Life at The North Shore Club is shaped by the landscape and outdoor culture of Hawaii’s North Shore and thoughtfully organized around three core areas:
Vitality is showcased at the David McLay Kidd golf course and practice facilities, complemented by open-air fitness areas, racquet sports, and guided ocean activities — experiences rooted in the natural rhythm, terrain, and outdoor heritage of the North Shore.
Restoration unfolds along the shoreline, with an ocean-facing pool, private cabanas, and poolside service; a wellness hale offering sauna and spa tubs of varying temperatures; and relaxed dining venues, including the Poke Shack and Beach Bar — together creating a sense of renewal shaped by the North Shore’s pace and proximity to the sea.
Connection is cultivated through member dining venues, keiki and teen programming, seasonal gatherings, and cultural workshops informed by local traditions, along with coordinated access to nearby trails, Waimea Valley, and recreational areas across the 1,300-acre master planned Turtle Bay landscape — fostering a sense of belonging grounded in place and shared experience.
A Fully Integrated Residential Experience
Life at The North Shore Club is supported by a dedicated Residential Member Services team providing highly personalized pre-arrival planning, in-residence provisioning, comprehensive home management, private chef coordination, golf and wellness services, transportation logistics and event planning. A recreation team coordinates ocean- and land-based activities including surf outings, guided hikes, island foraging, horseback riding, glider flights, and on-course golf services.
The gated private community includes 24-hour security patrols, controlled access and privacy protocols, designed to ensure discretion and peace of mind while maintaining a welcoming, unobtrusive environment.
Compass Appointed Exclusive Sales and Marketing Partner
Areté Collective has appointed CDMG as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for The North Shore Club for its initial sales phase. The appointment aligns with continued demand among high-net-worth buyers seeking residential communities in Hawaii that combine limited inventory, outdoor access and a residence for generations to enjoy.
“CDMG brings a strong platform and established relationships across Hawaii and key feeder markets,” shared Buchan. “Their local expertise and relationship-driven approach position The North Shore Club to connect with families seeking multigenerational ownership on the North Shore.”
“It is a privilege to bring The North Shore Club to market,” said John Pallante, managing director of CDMG. “The project reflects a thoughtful approach to land stewardship and community planning in one of Hawaii’s most distinctive coastal settings.”
Pricing for residences begins at $7.5 million. Membership is available in full and social categories, providing access to the Club’s golf, wellness and recreational amenities.
For more information, visit www.northshoreclub.com.
