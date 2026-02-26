The North Shore Club Defines a New Era of Private Coastal Living on Oahu’s North Shore

The refined routing introduces a balanced mix of downwind, upwind, and crosswind holes — thoughtfully responding to the site’s wind-exposed conditions. The elimination of the former Hole 15 improves overall flow, while the reimagined finishing sequence transforms the closing stretch into a short par 3 followed by a drivable par 4, creating a more dynamic and memorable conclusion. Improved cart path design reduces fairway crossings and play disruptions, and a reduction in maintained turf lowers long-term water use and maintenance demands.