A $75 Million Statement: Inside Aspen’s Largest New Construction at 401 Carroll Drive

A newly completed estate has quietly entered Aspen’s luxury real estate landscape with a price tag that reflects more than scale alone. Listed at $75 million, 401 Carroll Drive is not only the town’s largest new construction at nearly 15,000 square feet, it is also a property that will never be replicated again due to updated land use regulations. After nearly five and a half years of planning, permitting, and construction, the home is now ready for occupancy, marking the close of an era in Aspen development.