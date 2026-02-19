A $75 Million Statement: Inside Aspen’s Largest New Construction at 401 Carroll Drive

Modern Aspen estate exterior with pool, glass balconies, and mountain views in Starwood
A newly completed estate has quietly entered Aspen’s luxury real estate landscape with a price tag that reflects more than scale alone. Listed at $75 million, 401 Carroll Drive is not only the town’s largest new construction at nearly 15,000 square feet, it is also a property that will never be replicated again due to updated land use regulations. After nearly five and a half years of planning, permitting, and construction, the home is now ready for occupancy, marking the close of an era in Aspen development.

Located within Starwood, Aspen’s only gated residential community, the estate delivers a level of size, privacy, and amenity depth that has effectively become extinct in the market.

The End of an Era for Large-Scale Aspen Homes

Aspen’s tightly controlled valley, combined with evolving land use regulations, has fundamentally changed what can be built today. Homes of this magnitude are no longer attainable, making 401 Carroll Drive a true outlier. Its nearly 15,000 square feet of living space positions it as Aspen’s largest new construction, a distinction unlikely to be surpassed in the future.

The property reflects the very forces that continue to draw the world’s most discerning buyers to Aspen. Scarcity, legitimacy, and lifestyle compression remain the market’s defining pillars, bringing together world-class skiing, elite cultural access, and genuine privacy within a limited inventory environment. Properties like this offer permanence and long-term value that transcend seasonal trends.

Architecture Framed by the Elk Mountains

Designed by Ken Adler of KA DesignWorks, with interiors by Chris Powell of Studio 133, the home balances contemporary architecture with a strong sense of place. Expansive walls of glass frame sweeping views across the Elk Mountains, stretching from Ajax to Mount Sopris, while a seamless indoor and outdoor layout supports year-round living, entertaining, and wellness.

Built by Janckila Construction, Inc. and developed by Whitecap Designs, the estate unfolds through a carefully choreographed arrival courtyard and meticulously landscaped grounds. Nearly 5,000 square feet of snow-melted patios and entryways ensure comfort throughout the winter months, while oversized glass doors blur the line between interior spaces and the surrounding alpine setting.

Resort-Level Amenities Designed for Year-Round Living

The outdoor environment is as considered as the interior. A full-length heated pool with an integrated spa anchors the exterior amenities, complemented by multiple fire pits, al fresco dining areas, an outdoor kitchen, a Zen pond, a sports lawn, and a cabana lounge equipped with a fireplace and television.

Inside, the home functions as a private resort. Amenities include a dedicated wellness spa with massage room, steam, cold plunge, infrared sauna, and gym, along with a theater, game room, and an 800-bottle wine room paired with a walk-behind bar. Every element is designed to support extended stays, entertaining, and personal restoration without leaving the property.

A Primary Suite Designed as a Private Retreat

The main-level primary suite serves as a residence within the residence. It features a fireplace, sitting area, dual walk-in closets with integrated laundry, a wet bar, private office, and a 1,700-square-foot terrace with unobstructed mountain views. The spa-style bath includes dual vanities, a soaking tub, a steam shower, and two water closets, reinforcing the home’s focus on comfort and discretion.

A gourmet kitchen equipped with Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Cove appliances anchors the main living spaces, supported by a second catering kitchen and butler’s pantry. An elevator connects all levels, while the lower level hosts four ensuite guest bedrooms and flexible bonus spaces suited for media, fitness, or overflow entertaining.

Guest Accommodations and Starwood Privileges

In addition to the main residence, a separate 1,056-square-foot two-bedroom CDU provides accommodations for guests, staff, or extended stays. The broader Starwood community offers 24-hour gatehouse security, private trails, tennis courts, groomed cross-country ski access, an on-site firehouse, and direct access to White River National Forest, reinforcing its reputation as Aspen’s most secure and private enclave.

A Legacy Property at the Top of the Market

401 Carroll Drive is listed by Chris Klug of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty, and stands as a defining example of what Aspen’s highest tier now represents. It is not simply a home, but a finite opportunity, shaped by timing, regulation, and an increasingly rare ability to build at this scale.

In a market defined by limits, this estate offers something increasingly difficult to find: permanence.
NYLON Takes Over Aspen With a Four-Day Residency at The Snow Lodge

