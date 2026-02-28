Ennismore & PMG Announce First-Ever Delano Branded Residences
Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, and PMG, a national developer, proudly announce the launch of the first-ever Delano residences in Downtown Miami and PMG’s second supertall tower in Miami. Ahead of the hotly anticipated reopening of the iconic Delano Miami Beach hotel, this new exclusive branded residential address in Downtown Miami, defined by refinement and enchantment, will honor the brand’s celebrated legacy by offering the world’s most curious, creative, and well-travelled tastemakers a place to call home.
Rising 90 stories in Downtown Miami, the newly built development will offer 421 residences, unobstructed views, and immersive amenities, including the Southeast’s first observation floor with a cantilevered glass deck and the legendary Delano Rose Bar, set high above the Miami skyline. Sales are slated to commence this March, with PMG Residential exclusively representing sales. Residences will begin at $800,000 USD.
“The launch of Delano’s first branded residences marks a defining moment for the brand, extending its legacy of authentic hospitality, cultural relevance and exceptional design into the residential experience. Miami has always been central to Delano’s evolution, and there is no place better suited to translate the brand’s ethos, creative energy and emphasis on human connection into everyday living. With the reopening of Delano Miami Beach this year alongside this landmark development, we are entering a bold new chapter for Delano in the city where it all began.”
Phil Zrihen, Deputy Group CEO of Ennismore
“For decades, Delano has been one of the most influential brands in shaping Miami’s identity. As someone born and raised here, I’ve seen firsthand the cultural impact it created — from its iconic MiMo roots to Philippe Starck’s whimsical design and the high-profile nightlife that helped define Miami on a global stage. Bringing Delano to Biscayne Boulevard is a natural next step for Downtown Miami, strengthening the connection between Miami Beach and the city’s evolving urban core. With PMG’s long-standing commitment to thoughtful development, and in collaboration with Ennismore, we’re proud to carry Delano’s legacy forward through a bold new landmark that will help shape Miami’s next chapter.”
Ryan Shear, Managing Partner at PMG
Envisioned by conceptual artist Carlos Ott and architectural firm CUBE 3, the property will stand as an architectural marvel. Interiors are by award-winning design firm Meyer Davis, enveloping residents and guests alike in a refined, contemporary design with Delano’s inimitable look and feel. Each studio, one, two, and three-bedroom residence features custom kitchen cabinetry fabricated by Italian design house Italkraft, fully integrated Sub-Zero and Wolf appliance packages, custom bathroom cabinetry and countertops, Waterworks bathroom fixtures, and fully built-out closets. Contemporary lighting schemes and advanced smart home technologies will further enhance the living experience.
“This property is conceived as a vertical resort, layered laterally, where each ascent introduces a new environment. Filtered light, sculptural circulation, and layered landscapes blur interior and exterior, creating a cocoon of energy and calmness that unfolds intuitively, inviting guests to move seamlessly through atmosphere, texture, and experience.”
Will Meyer, Co-Founder, Meyer Davis
In alignment with Delano’s legacy of crafting highly immersive, personalized experiences for guests, the residences will offer an engaging array of bespoke spaces exclusive to homeowners. A first for the region, situated 850 feet above Miami, the observation floor will feature a cantilevered glass deck and provide remarkable views of Downtown Miami and the Atlantic Ocean, showcasing the city like never before.
An elevated food and beverage offering will also create a lasting impression through its inclusion of Cafe Delano, an all-day signature restaurant, an iconic sky restaurant, and the Rose Bar. The Rose Bar is an intimate and glamorous space reimagined from the original Delano Miami Beach and is set to bring a cinematic and unmistakably Delano nightlife experience. Lastly, select residences will come with a deeded, glass-encased, fully furnished office suite, secure locking access, and complimentary Wi-Fi to deliver a comfortable, turnkey workspace.
Beyond these venues, residents can enjoy the Delano Members' Club, with world-class cultural programming, alongside a resort-style pool deck featuring a wraparound pool, lounge areas, and a bar, or the Sky Pool, which is 800 feet above Miami’s skyline and offers breathtaking views. In addition to a state-of-the-art fitness center, offering top-of-the-line equipment and a movement studio, the Delano residence offers a comprehensive wellness experience through The Source by Delano. Designed for the curious and culturally attuned, The Source by Delano blends intuitive spa rituals with bold social activations, giving guests and members a wellness journey that is radiant, revitalizing, and rooted in connection. It includes treatment rooms, a sauna, cold plunge, steam rooms, and private lockers.
The property is supported by Accor One Living, an industry-leading platform that offers a 360º approach to the development, design, and operation of mixed-use projects and branded residential communities. Through the Accor Ownership Benefits Program, residential owners will have access to signature benefits that elevate their daily lives, including global VIP recognition and Elite memberships in the ALL Accor loyalty and rewards program, with access to preferred rates at more than 45 brands and over 5,700 Accor and Ennismore hotels and resorts worldwide.
Core services will also be available to all owners as part of the community’s services, welcoming all to enjoy Delano’s comfort and convenience, including 24-hour doormen and reception, valet parking, 24-hour security, access-controlled entry points, and an expansive mail room with package storage. Through the Owner Concierge Service, residents will be able to enjoy “on demand” benefits including in-residence housekeeping, dry cleaning and laundry, pet services, and a “While You Are Away” maintenance package.
For more information on Delano Miami residences, please visit delanomiamiresidences.com. The sales gallery is located at 400 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL and will open in March for tours.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.