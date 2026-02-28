Ennismore & PMG Announce First-Ever Delano Branded Residences

“For decades, Delano has been one of the most influential brands in shaping Miami’s identity. As someone born and raised here, I’ve seen firsthand the cultural impact it created — from its iconic MiMo roots to Philippe Starck’s whimsical design and the high-profile nightlife that helped define Miami on a global stage. Bringing Delano to Biscayne Boulevard is a natural next step for Downtown Miami, strengthening the connection between Miami Beach and the city’s evolving urban core. With PMG’s long-standing commitment to thoughtful development, and in collaboration with Ennismore, we’re proud to carry Delano’s legacy forward through a bold new landmark that will help shape Miami’s next chapter.”

Ryan Shear, Managing Partner at PMG