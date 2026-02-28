Freebee Expands Electric Transit Services Across Florida, Enhancing Urban Mobility
Freebee, an on-demand and door-to-door public transportation service powered by electric vehicles, is accelerating its growth across South and Central Florida with new zone activations, larger vehicle deployments and enhanced services to broaden access, reduce wait times and meet rising demand. Areas with new or expanded services include:
Downtown Miami
This March, in partnership with the Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Freebee is expanding its Downtown Miami fleet and extending coverage to serve Brickell and the Arts & Entertainment District. The company will transition the zone from a fixed-route circulator to a fully on-demand model that will operate nine vehicles, including six new Volkswagen ID vans and three electric vehicles run by Miami Parking Authority, marking a significant shift in mobility access across Miami’s urban core.
“As Downtown Miami continues to grow and evolve, it’s critical that transportation keeps pace. By expanding our on-demand sustainable mobility services, we’re creating a solution that works for everyone, from daily commuters and service workers to older adults and professionals, ensuring people of all ages and backgrounds can move through the city safely, easily and reliably.”
Jason Spiegel, co-founder and managing partner of Freebee
Village of Palmetto Bay
This February, Freebee will double its Palmetto Bay fleet, strengthening first- and last-mile connectivity to the recently launched South Dade TransitWay Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor and improving access to Metrorail and Downtown Miami.
Wynwood
Also this month, Freebee is expanding its Wynwood service by strengthening connectivity between the Arts District and the surrounding neighborhoods of Midtown and Edgewater, making it easier than ever for residents, employees and visitors to enjoy Wynwood without the need for a car or the hassle of finding parking. Freebee will double its fleet from two to four of its signature Volkswagen ID vans, boosting availability and access to local businesses, cultural destinations and events throughout the area.
Miami Gardens
Following strong demand since debuting in November 2025, Freebee will grow Miami Gardens’ fleet from six to 10 vehicles to better serve riders throughout the community.
Central Florida
Beyond South Florida, Freebee is increasing its presence across Central Florida, with new markets coming online beginning in late March, including Lake Nona. The rollout will continue through late spring, extending into additional high-growth communities and strengthening connections within the region’s broader transportation network, including areas served by Central Florida’s regional transit system. Together, these additions represent one of Freebee’s most significant regional growth phases to date.
On-demand microtransit is rapidly expanding across South Florida as municipalities and private partners look for flexible, cost-effective ways to provide better public transportation. These services are boosting ridership, connecting, reducing congestion, and providing a more equitable transportation option for residents and visitors alike.
Freebee enters 2026 following a record-breaking year of growth. In 2025, the company served nearly two million passengers and expanded into eight new zones—including its largest service area to date, the entirety of Seminole County—and expanded 19 existing services. Freebee also extended its footprint beyond Florida with a market launch in North Carolina, bringing its network to 53 active destinations supported by more than 300 vehicles. The addition of 50+ Volkswagen ID electric vehicles further modernized the fleet, reinforcing Freebee’s position as a scalable, high-demand transportation solution.
