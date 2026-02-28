Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach Opens Its Doors to Inspire and Give Back
The Ninth Annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach has officially opened its doors, unveiling the work of twenty-three of the nation’s most celebrated designers. For the first time ever, designers transformed two exceptional properties: the waterfront Intracoastal House at 3410 North Flagler Drive and the charming Palm Cottage, located just across the street in the Northwood Shores neighborhood. Tickets are available for purchase here until closing day on March 24, 2026, with proceeds benefitting the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.
“Bringing together exceptional design and a shared commitment to giving back, this event makes a lasting difference for the young people in our community. The continued support of our sponsors, designers, and guests is instrumental in advancing the mission of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.”
Daniel Quintero, Executive Director of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club
Since its inception five decades ago, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House has raised more than $34 million to support the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club’s mission of providing essential educational and developmental programs for young people in New York City. The Palm Beach edition continues this legacy while extending its impact to the local community, ensuring that children throughout Palm Beach County have access to the resources, mentorship, and opportunities they need to thrive.
“Events like the Kips Bay Decorator Show House remind us that investing in the arts and investing in our youth go hand in hand. The generosity and vision behind this year’s Show House, especially with the debut of two beautifully designed homes, directly supports life-changing programs for local children and teens. We are proud to be a beneficiary of an event that celebrates excellence while strengthening the future of our community.”
Jaene Miranda, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County
The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach Chairs are Steele Marcoux, Jonathan Savage and Billy Ceglia. VERANDA serves as the Show House’s national media partner, and Modern Luxury Palm Beach and Palm Beach Cottages & Gardens serve as the regional media partners.
The 23 designers and architects participating in this year’s Decorator Show House Palm Beach include:
The sponsors for this year’s Show House include ARCA, Artistic Tile, Benjamin Moore, Calico Wallpaper, Corston Architectural Detail, Cosentino, Currey & Company, Fabuwood, Good Deals Appliances|Royal Green Company (featuring Viking and Alfresco Grills), Kohler, Kravet, Made Goods, Modern Luxury Palm Beach, Morris & Co., New York Design Center, Palm Beach Cottages & Gardens, Perennials and Sutherland, Pooky Lighting, Primestones, Reflectel Mirror TV, CityPlace by Related Ross, Rug & Kilim, Samuel & Sons, Sciame, Sherrill Furniture, STARK Carpet, Storia Flooring, Susan’s Jewelry Collection, The Colony Hotel, The Shade Store, Veranda, and York Wallcoverings.
