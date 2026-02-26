Related Group and BH Group Break Ground on The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach

“We surpassed $150 million in sales in the last six months, underscoring just how strong the West Palm Beach market has become – and how The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach is at the heart of that momentum,” said Nick Pérez, President of Related Group’s Condominium Division. “Having worked in this market for decades, we’ve seen West Palm Beach evolve into one of the most talked-about luxury destinations in South Florida. We knew this project would resonate, but it quickly emerged as one of the fastest-selling developments in our portfolio. We’re excited to see this trajectory continue.”