Related Group and BH Group Break Ground on The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach
Leading real estate developers Related Group (Related) and BH Group, in collaboration with Marriott International, have officially commenced construction on The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach. Following exceptional pre-construction sales, with more than 70 percent of residences already spoken for, the boutique ultra-luxury development is expected to be completed in 2028.
“We surpassed $150 million in sales in the last six months, underscoring just how strong the West Palm Beach market has become – and how The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach is at the heart of that momentum,” said Nick Pérez, President of Related Group’s Condominium Division. “Having worked in this market for decades, we’ve seen West Palm Beach evolve into one of the most talked-about luxury destinations in South Florida. We knew this project would resonate, but it quickly emerged as one of the fastest-selling developments in our portfolio. We’re excited to see this trajectory continue.”
“West Palm Beach has entered a new era of growth, driven by strong migration trends and sustained demand for ultra-luxury waterfront living,” said Isaac Toledano, Founder of BH Group. “With The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach, we are introducing a product that reflects both the strength of the market and the elevated expectations of today’s buyers.”
Rising 27 stories along a prime waterfront site, the tower embodies the Ritz-Carlton’s timeless elegance and exacting design standards. Thoughtfully crafted by Arquitectonica with interiors by Rockwell Group and landscaping by Naturalficial, each of the 138 residences are intentionally oriented eastward to frame sweeping coastal views and vivid turquoise waters from every home – offering an uninterrupted connection to West Palm Beach’s waterfront lifestyle.
The two- to four-bedroom homes, ranging from 1,500 to over 3,000 square feet, are crafted to maximize light and air, with open layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows that extend effortlessly to expansive private balconies. The Chef-inspired kitchens are appointed with custom Italian cabinetry and top-of-the-line Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances while bathrooms showcase bespoke Hansgrohe fixtures. Each residence includes dedicated elevator access, an entry foyer, pre-wired smart home technology and keyless entry.
“Our goal was to create interiors that embrace the energy and beauty of life on the water,” said David Rockwell, Founder and President of Rockwell Group. “The eastern orientation shapes every detail, filling each space with natural light and horizon views. Floorplans flow seamlessly for both entertaining and everyday living, while materials, textures and finishes have been carefully chosen to balance elegance and functionality, making every residence as inviting as it is spectacular.”
True to The Ritz-Carlton’s legacy of exceptional hospitality, the Residences offer a refined collection of amenities and services curated to support comfort, connection and complete well-being. Managed by dedicated Ritz-Carlton staff, the experience begins with a dramatic bayfront pool deck featuring private cabanas, summer kitchens and poolside dining. Just beyond, a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center offers the latest cardio and resistance training equipment, along with a world-class spa, private treatment rooms and his-and-hers steam and sauna facilities.
Residents will also enjoy an array of thoughtfully designed spaces for work, play and everyday living. Private conference and coworking areas offer seamless productivity. A dedicated children’s room and a gaming lounge with a cutting-edge golf simulator bring joy to all ages. Expansive outdoor terraces, multiple entertainment lounges and two fully appointed guest suites complete the amenity package, allowing for effortless hosting and leisure.
Throughout the property, a curated selection of museum-quality artwork from the Jorge M. Pérez Contemporary Art Collection enriches the residential experience. Residents also receive complimentary membership to the exclusive Cove Club, West Palm Beach’s premier waterside retreat offering dining, wellness and social programming.
Signature Ritz-Carlton concierge services complete the offering. From valet parking and 24-hour in-residence deliveries to personal arrangements for dining, travel, beauty and pet care, every detail is handled with warmth, discretion and precision.
For more information about The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach, or to schedule a tour at the newly opened sales gallery at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, please visit theresidenceswestpalmbeach.com or contact the sales team at 561.402.8947.
