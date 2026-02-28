Simone Biles Joins Mandarin Oriental as Global Wellness Ambassador

To mark the launch of this long-term partnership, Mandarin Oriental, Milan is now offering two exclusive experiences inspired by Biles through the end of March. The Double-Double Glow is an immersive spa treatment combining cosmetic innovation with advanced thermal techniques to regenerate skin and muscles, promoting recovery and radiance. A deep, targeted body massage designed for toned musculature is enhanced by the alternation of hot and cold stones to relax tension and stimulate microcirculation, before concluding with a high-performance Glass Skin facial delivering intense hydration and luminosity, amplified by cryo globes to tone and revitalise the complexion. Separately, the ‘Champion Chip’ cookie, developed in collaboration with the hotel’s culinary team, offers a balanced sweet expression inspired by Biles’s approach to strength, nourishment and enjoyment.