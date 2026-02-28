Simone Biles Joins Mandarin Oriental as Global Wellness Ambassador
Mandarin Oriental is proud to announce that Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time and one of the defining athletes of her generation, has joined the brand as its first-ever Global Wellness Ambassador.
The long-term, purpose-driven collaboration represents a strategic step in positioning Mandarin Oriental as a global authority in modern, holistic wellbeing. It reflects the Group’s belief that true wellness is the integration of physical strength, mental health, recovery and balance, a philosophy that Biles embodies with authenticity and grace.
As Global Wellness Ambassador, Biles will collaborate with Mandarin Oriental’s Wellness Board, sharing her insights and perspectives with the Group’s recognised specialists in lifestyle performance, meditation, movement, nutrition and sleep to help shape future programmes and experiences. She will support and participate in global storytelling, campaign activations and the development of innovative wellness initiatives aligned with Mandarin Oriental’s evolved Wellness strategy, integrating mental, emotional, and physical balance.
Biles made her debut in this role at Mandarin Oriental, Milan during her first visit to the city as an international sports fan, a symbolic moment that reflects her personal and professional growth as an elite athlete and global wellness leader.
“I’m excited to partner with Mandarin Oriental because we share the same belief that wellness is about more than physical performance — it’s about taking care of your whole self. Throughout my career, I’ve learned how important recovery, mental wellbeing, and balance are. I’m honored to work with a brand that truly understands and supports that belief in providing guests with holistic wellness offerings.”
Simone Biles
To mark the launch of this long-term partnership, Mandarin Oriental, Milan is now offering two exclusive experiences inspired by Biles through the end of March. The Double-Double Glow is an immersive spa treatment combining cosmetic innovation with advanced thermal techniques to regenerate skin and muscles, promoting recovery and radiance. A deep, targeted body massage designed for toned musculature is enhanced by the alternation of hot and cold stones to relax tension and stimulate microcirculation, before concluding with a high-performance Glass Skin facial delivering intense hydration and luminosity, amplified by cryo globes to tone and revitalise the complexion. Separately, the ‘Champion Chip’ cookie, developed in collaboration with the hotel’s culinary team, offers a balanced sweet expression inspired by Biles’s approach to strength, nourishment and enjoyment.
“This partnership represents a new era in how we engage with talent, moving beyond endorsement to genuine collaboration. Simone brings credibility, lived experience and global influence to our wellness philosophy. We are excited to elevate the conversation around holistic wellbeing and craft experiences that inspire balance, resilience and purpose.”
Alex Schellenberger
As a longstanding and defining element of Mandarin Oriental’s Fans, the brand has proudly supported charitable causes on behalf of its global community for decades — partnering with organisations that reflect the values and spirit of those who represent the Group. As part of this tradition, Biles and Mandarin Oriental will collaborate with Laureus Sport for Good to further support its mission and expand its impact globally.
Laureus Sport for Good is a globally respected charitable organisation that celebrates the power of sport to transform lives. At its core lies a belief deeply shared by both Biles and Mandarin Oriental: that sport transcends borders, bringing people together, inspiring hope, and creating meaningful opportunities for young people around the world.
This appointment shows Mandarin Oriental’s conviction that wellness will define the next era of luxury hospitality. As the Group advances its long-term growth strategy and expands into culturally significant destinations, it continues to place holistic wellbeing at the centre of the guest experience. Biles’s role emphasises Mandarin Oriental’s position as a curator of modern wellbeing.
