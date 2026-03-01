Best Western and Tripadvisor Launch AI-Powered Trip Planner for 2026 Soccer Fans
Best Western Hotels & Resorts, the globally recognized hospitality brand within the BWH Hotels portfolio, and the world's largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor, today announce the launch of their new "Go for the Goal" platform, an innovative AI-powered trip planning experience designed to help soccer fans plan multi-city travel itineraries ahead of the world's biggest international soccer tournament in Summer 2026.
The Tripadvisor platform leverages AI to analyze travelers' preferences and Tripadvisor technology to address the unique challenges of traveling for large-scale sporting events, where fans often need to coordinate lodging, transportation and activities across multiple cities within a short timeframe. The experience brings together Best Western Hotels & Resorts options near matches, route suggestions between matches and curated recommendations, from local dining and cultural highlights to fan-friendly experiences along the way. By combining traveler inputs with Tripadvisor data, the experience provides tailored guidance and recommendations that help fans plan confidently and stay flexible as itineraries evolve.
"Soccer is surging across North America, and this summer's once-in-a-generation global tournament will inspire millions to hit the road and follow the action. We're committed to offering intuitive, data-driven solutions that help today's travelers discover and book hotels with ease. By partnering with Tripadvisor, we're reimagining the planning experience with AI—making multi-city journeys simpler, helping guests uncover new destinations and ensuring they find welcoming places to stay that fit their needs."
Joelle Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, BWH Hotels
Powered by Tripadvisor data, the "Go for the Goal" platform features more than 200 BWH Hotels properties located within a 25-mile radius of host stadiums across North America. Hotel recommendations are designed to prioritize convenience and availability, while also offering a range of accommodations across the BWH Hotels portfolio, from luxury stays within WorldHotels™ to economy options such as SureStay®, helping fans stay close to the action while easily finding nearby alternatives as plans change.
"With our dynamic AI trip planner, we're using cutting-edge technology to elevate the journey for travelers heading to this global event. Rarely do events at this scale occur, and with sports tourism booming, we're thrilled to team up with Best Western to champion fans and power an all-new era of AI-driven travel. At the heart of this partnership is the traveler who we're arming with the right insights, guidance and inspiration to plan their perfect trip, giving them everything they need to get closer to the action with confidence and ease."
Steven Paganelli, VP, Global Media & Partnerships at Tripadvisor
The experience is now available across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with additional international markets planned. It is available in both English and Spanish.
Best Western Hotels & Resorts is also an official partner of the United Soccer League (USL). The launch of "Go for the Goal" marks the next chapter in the brand's ongoing efforts to celebrate and support the growth of soccer and its fanbase across North America.
