Coding the Skies: How Artificial Intelligence Is Rewriting the Private Jet Experience

For years, I have watched luxury industries digitize at speed while private jet charter remained oddly analog. That disconnect is now closing. A new generation of AI-powered platforms is quietly reshaping how aircraft are sourced, priced, and confirmed. Among the most ambitious examples is a new mobile platform from Elevate Jet, a company with three decades in aviation logistics, now translating operational memory into machine intelligence built for travelers who expect everything to move at the pace of a touchscreen.