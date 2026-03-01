Compass Box Unveils 2026 Hedonism with Karen Gillan as Living Muse

When the whiskymakers at Compass Box released their first whisky, Hedonism, in 2000, they changed the course of modern whisky – not only the world’s first blended grain Scotch whisky, but as one of the first whisky bottles to place a woman at the center of its visual identity. As Hedonism achieved global success over the next two decades, the old and rare grain whiskies that made it so beloved became harder to source, and in 2023, Compass Box decided to transform Hedonism into a Limited Annual Release. With each annual edition, Compass Box continues its pursuit of celebrating the rich possibilities of grain whisky, as well as engaging a different female artist to reimagine the original Hedonism Muse in her own eyes. Each one becomes both a whisky release and a creative collaboration: a dialogue between whiskymaking and art. In 2024, for the inaugural Limited Annual Release, Scottish artist Stephanie Rew used shimmering gold leaf to create a Renaissance-inspired “goddess with a gaze”; in 2025, Compass Box worked with Bristol-based Argentinian artist Sofia Bonati, who integrated vibrant color and intricate details to reflect the elevated tasting notes in her creation.