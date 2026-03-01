Louis Vuitton Formal Fall/Winter 2026 Collection by Pharrell Williams

As for Formal Footwear, the Varenne Richelieu and Chelsea Boot; the Sorbonne Loafer; and the LV Flex Derby, Loafer, and Chelsea Boot are each seen in calf leather, with individualizing details. The Kensington Derby and Loafer are seen in a mix of glazed and Monogram-printed calf leather. The Bastille Derby and Loafer is seen in aerogram grained calf leather and corresponds with a matching iconic leather good animation.