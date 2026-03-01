MDC Celebrates 20 Years of Free Healthcare at Annual Community Health Fair

Over the past two decades, MDC’s Community Health Fair has provided an estimated 40,000+ free medical screenings and wellness services, helping residents identify chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and periodontal disease—often at early stages when intervention can make the greatest difference. Throughout its 20‑year history, the fair has engaged more than 25,000 community members, underscoring the MDC Medical Campus’s longstanding commitment to strengthening public health across Miami‑Dade County. For uninsured and underinsured residents, the fair has consistently served as a critical access point to preventive care, reducing barriers related to cost, language, and access to providers.