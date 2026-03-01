MDC Celebrates 20 Years of Free Healthcare at Annual Community Health Fair
Miami Dade College’s (MDC) will host its 20th Annual Community Health Fair at the Medical Campus on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., marking two decades of providing free, critical healthcare services to the community.
The Community Health Fair, free and open to the public, has become a cornerstone event for thousands of individuals and families across Miami-Dade County. Each year, the fair serves more than 2,000 community members, many of whom rely on this event as their only opportunity to receive preventive medical screenings and health education throughout the year.
“For 20 years, this health fair has stood as a lifeline for our community. For many families, this is not just a convenient event—it is their one chance each year to check on their health, catch potential issues early, and connect with trusted medical professionals. That reality underscores the responsibility we carry and the impact this event continues to have.”
Dr. Alwyn Leiba, President of MDC’s Medical Campus
Over the past two decades, MDC’s Community Health Fair has provided an estimated 40,000+ free medical screenings and wellness services, helping residents identify chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and periodontal disease—often at early stages when intervention can make the greatest difference. Throughout its 20‑year history, the fair has engaged more than 25,000 community members, underscoring the MDC Medical Campus’s longstanding commitment to strengthening public health across Miami‑Dade County. For uninsured and underinsured residents, the fair has consistently served as a critical access point to preventive care, reducing barriers related to cost, language, and access to providers.
Services to be offered at the 20th Annual Community Health Fair include:
Blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, Hepatitis C, A1C, and lipid panels screenings, eye exams, dental exams, and eGFR testing to assess kidney function. The fair will also feature a pTau test, which helps identify proteins associated with memory changes and Alzheimer’s disease. Cancer screenings will be available for colorectal, cervical, prostate and breast cancer, including on‑site mammograms. Veterinary services will also be provided, offering vaccinations and basic care for cats and dogs.
In addition to healthcare services, the fair will once again feature a Children’s Corner, offering family-friendly activities such as face painting, balloons, arts and crafts, and interactive entertainment, ensuring the event is welcoming for attendees of all ages.
WHAT: 20th Annual Community Health Fair
WHEN: Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE: MDC Medical Campus, 950 N.W. 20th Street, Miami, FL