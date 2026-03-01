Mottai Now Open at The Plaza Coral Gables
Mottai, a modern Japanese restaurant centered on technique and tradition, has officially opened at The Plaza Coral Gables. The restaurant marks the first U.S. concept from Brazil-based Attivo Group, a celebrated hospitality powerhouse with 13 acclaimed locations across Brazil.
“Bringing Mottai to the United States represents an important step for our group. When we expand into a new market, the goal is always to create something that feels authentic to both our values and the city itself. Miami’s international energy makes it a natural place for this next chapter.”
Marcelo Simões Abrão, the visionary behind the Attivo Group
Chef Brian Nasajon led the development of Mottai’s culinary identity, drawing on more than a decade of experience across New York and South Florida kitchens. He worked closely with Executive Chef Moritz Esser and Sushi Chef Hiroshi Shintaku to shape a menu rooted in Japanese discipline while allowing room for creativity and a local perspective.
Designed for exploration, the menu begins with cold small plates such as Hamachi with white soy ponzu, jalapeño and citrus oroshi and Hirame with spicy pomelo and lemongrass. Hot small plates include Japanese Eggplant with miso mustard and tentsuyu; Steamed Clams with sake, chive oil and furikake; and Mottai Crispy Chicken with pickled watermelon and chili sauce. Throughout the menu, familiar Japanese preparations are reinterpreted through thoughtful adjustments in texture, seasoning and ingredient pairings, allowing classic formats to feel fresh without losing their foundation.
Signature dishes highlight seafood and grill preparations, such as Sugi Katsu, a seafood-forward interpretation of katsu with cobia and ponzu aioli; Pork Belly with hatcho yakiniku, bib lettuce and shaved shallots; and Black Garlic Chicken with carrot purée and charred scallions. From the grill, guests will find options like American Wagyu Rib-Eye with shiso tempura and tare sauce; Prime Filet Mignon; and U4 Prawns with garlic ginger sauce. Rice and noodle dishes round out the menu, including Yaki Udon with wild mushrooms and baby bok choy and Kinoko Hot Pot, an interactive dish featuring mixed mushrooms sautéed in yuzu soy, prepared table-side with egg yolk, furikake and chili crunch over steamed rice.
“Japanese cuisine is built on discipline and respect for ingredients, and that foundation guided every decision we made. The goal wasn’t to reinvent anything but to understand why these techniques work and apply them in a way that feels honest to where we are. Being from Miami, I understand that people want lighter, more shareable and more ingredient-driven options — so the menu reflects that balance between tradition and a contemporary perspective.”
Chef Brian Nasajon
At the sushi counter, guests will find Chef Shintaku, who draws from years of experience at esteemed Japanese restaurants in South Florida (including Makoto and Hiyakawa). He focuses on clean ingredients while emphasizing precision, seasonality and the natural flavors of high-quality fish.
That philosophy carries directly into the nigiri and sashimi program, which highlights the breadth of premium seafood featured throughout the menu. Offered as two-piece nigiri or sashimi, options include Toro, Akami, Kinmedai, Sake, Ama Ebi, Hotate, Anago, Tako, Uni and Ikura, among others. For a curated experience, the menu features a five- or nine-piece Chef’s Nigiri Selection as well as a 12-piece Chef’s Sashimi Selection.
Maki selections include the California Maki, which combines snow crab, avocado and cucumber with dynamite sauce, while the Spicy Tuna Maki features tuna, cucumber, kaiware, scallion and orange tobiko finished with spicy mayo and micro cilantro. The Salmon Tataki Maki layers snow crab, cucumber and avocado with salmon and micro shiso, topped with chili garlic mayonnaise. Additional selections such as Toro Taku Maki, Shrimp Tempura Maki and Negi Hama Maki round out the offering alongside traditional rolls such as the Tekka Maki and Kappa Maki.
For guests seeking a more immediate, hand-held experience, a dedicated selection of temaki is offered as single pieces. Options include Negi Hama, Salmon Ikura, Spicy Tuna, Toro and Uni, as well as the Hotate Caviar Temaki, which pairs scallop with caviar for a richer, more indulgent bite.
“Sushi is about balance, timing and attention to ingredients. Every detail matters, from the sourcing of the fish to the temperature of the rice. At Mottai, the focus is on simplicity and consistency, allowing the flavors to stand on their own while delivering the same level of care with every service.”
Sushi Chef Hiroshi Shintaku
A curated cocktail program, led by hospitality veteran Gui Jaroschy of Unfiltered Hospitality, offers refined interpretations of classic cocktails, subtly shaped by Japanese influence and Miami’s multicultural spirit. Thoughtfully composed and elegantly structured, the drinks reflect the restaurant’s sense of balance and layered flavor while seamlessly complementing the menu.
To conclude the meal, the dessert selection balances bright citrus, tropical fruit and rich chocolate. The Mango Chawanmushi, inspired by a traditional Japanese breakfast custard typically served in a lidded teacup, features a mango-based custard accented with kiwi and passion fruit, complemented by coconut crumble, coconut sorbet and coconut spuma with a touch of lime zest. The Chocolate Fondanta delivers a molten chocolate lava cake paired with black sesame cocoa nib tuile, dulce de leche and Okinawa Espresso ice cream.
Mottai’s interior draws inspiration from French Japonisme, blending European architectural elements with subtle Japanese details. Marble tables and deep blue velvet seating create a refined yet welcoming environment within the restaurant’s 150-seat space, spanning the main dining area, sushi counter and dedicated bar. White crane wall art, symbolic in Japanese culture, anchors the room, while soft white uplighting and subtle LED accents allow the space to transition from day to night.
Mottai is located at The Plaza Coral Gables at 2881 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. The restaurant is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with dinner service offered Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Mottai is closed on Sundays. For more information, visit mottaimiami.com or follow @mottaimiami on Instagram.
