OKO Group and Cain Achieve Delivery Milestone at UNA Residences in Miami’s Brickell District
Una Residences, Brickell’s first waterfront residential development in more than a decade, has received its Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) from the City of Miami. With this milestone, the project’s developers - OKO Group and Cain - will commence unit closings and delivery of the of the 47-story ultra-luxury tower, located at 175 SE 25th Road.
Designed by internationally acclaimed architecture studio Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill (AS+GG), Una Residences introduces a collection of 129 waterfront residences to Miami’s South Brickell shoreline. The building’s sculptural form provides uninterrupted views across the Atlantic Ocean, Key Biscayne, and Downtown Miami, bringing the surrounding landscape into each residence.
Una Residence’s delivery comes amid a surge in ultra-luxury real estate activity across South Florida, as the region continues to post record-setting sales at the top of the market. According to a recent report from the Miami Association of Realtors, South Florida recorded the second-most $10 million-and-up home sales in history in 2025, underscoring sustained demand from high-net-worth buyers.
Against this backdrop, more than 90 percent of Una Residences were sold prior to completion, including a pair of $17.75 million tri-level penthouses, which rank among the highest recorded condominium sales in the Brickell submarket. A limited number of residences remain available for purchase, with prices ranging from $6.2 million to $10.8 million.
“Reaching this stage reflects years of intention behind every element of the building. From its yacht-inspired architecture and design to its prime waterfront setting and curated amenity offerings, Una delivers a residential experience that reshapes expectations of luxury waterfront living in one of Miami’s most vibrant neighborhoods.”
Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of OKO Group, and Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of Cain
Residences range from two- to five-bedroom units measuring between approximately 1,100 to 4,786 square feet in size. Crowning the tower are two tri-level penthouses encompassing around 7,089 square feet of interior space, complemented by an additional 2,871 square feet of outdoor terrace and rooftop space, with each residence outfitted with dual private pools, a summer kitchen, sauna, and steam room.
Amenities at the boutique tower include three swimming pools with poolside services, a children’s splash-pad area and playroom, a media lounge, a resort-inspired spa and steam room, a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring yoga and personal training facilities, daily house car service, and more.
Una Residences forms part of a broader pipeline of luxury developments by OKO Group and Cain across Miami. Their most recent project includes the Class A+ 830 Brickell office tower in the Brickell Financial District. In 2026, 830 Brickell will debut Seia, a contemporary Italian restaurant and private membership club on the tower’s top two floors, offering panoramic views across Biscayne Bay and interiors by Zervudachi, Roberts and Macadam. Separately, OKO Group, the U.S. development firm founded by Aman Owner, CEO and Chairman Vlad Doronin, is also developing Aman Miami Beach, which encompasses a restored Art Deco hotel and a newly constructed Kengo Kuma–designed Aman-branded residential tower, now under construction along the oceanfront.
OKO Group and Cain’s partnership also extends to the West Coast, where the joint venture is developing One Beverly Hills, a 17.5-acre master planned development that will connect the newly developed Aman Beverly Hills with 10 acres of botanical gardens and open space, alongside the iconic and newly refreshed Waldorf Astoria and Beverly Hilton hotels. Now under construction, the multi-billion-dollar mixed-use development is situated at the confluence of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards at the gateway of the exclusive community of Beverly Hills.
For more information about Una Residences, please contact (305) 800-8800 or info@unaresidences.com. Learn more at www.unaresidences.com.
