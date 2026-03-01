World Premiere of the Galeon 520 FLY at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
Galeon Yachts announces the World Premiere of the new Galeon 520 FLY at this year’s Palm Beach International Boat Show. Following an exclusive preview for selected clients and dealers during the Miami International Boat Show, the model will make her official global debut in Palm Beach.
The 520 FLY represents the latest advancement in Galeon’s flybridge collection. Offering generous living space and practical layout solutions. Built at the second generation, family owned shipyard in Gdansk where more than 2,800 yachts have been delivered since 1996, the 520 FLY reflects decades of in-house craftsmanship combined with the distinctive exterior styling of Tony Castro.
The flybridge is arranged as a dedicated social area, centered around a spacious sofa layout designed for dining, relaxation and open air entertaining.
The yacht also incorporates refined drop down wings, an innovation first introduced by Galeon in the 12 to 24 meter category and now fully re-engineered for smoother operation. The wings are larger than before, include windows that provide views of the sea below and extend the living space for even greater flexibility.
The galley and dining area on the main deck form a unified open space with direct access to the cockpit, allowing effortless movement throughout the deck. The clean exterior lines define the yacht’s modern profile while allowing abundant natural light into the interior.
The interior concept, developed in cooperation with Insitu & Partners, is presented in the Amber theme from the Mediterranean palette. Warm tones, high gloss lacquer finishes, brass toned accents and carefully selected fabrics create a contemporary atmosphere aligned with Galeon’s established standards of craftsmanship.
Accommodation is provided for up to six guests across three cabins. The full beam master suite, accessed via a private entrance and equipped with an ensuite bathroom, offers a dedicated owner’s space. A forward VIP cabin and a third guest cabin with a sliding bed system, convertible between double and twin configuration, complete the layout. Two bathrooms serve the lower deck and an optional skipper’s cabin is available for extended cruising.
Galeon 520 FLY will be displayed at the Galeon / MarineMax booth during the Palm Beach International Boat Show.
