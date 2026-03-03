LSPACE Debuts in Miami Beach with First East Coast Retail Location
LSPACE, the cult-favorite women’s swim and resort wear brand, marks a major milestone with the opening of its first retail location outside California, an exclusive pop-up in the heart of Miami Beach on February 27th. The 1,300-square-foot store, nestled in one of the city’s most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods on Collins Avenue, represents a deliberate and strategic move, as Miami is the epicenter of the swim and resort industry. Timed to coincide with spring break, Miami Swim Week, and the city’s summer season, this expansion positions LSPACE at the center of a market defined by style, sun, and energy.
Following the success of its permanent California storefronts at Fashion Island in Newport Beach and Westfield UTC in La Jolla, the Miami pop-up brings LSPACE’s quintessentially laidback coastal designs to a new coast. The boutique showcases the brand’s signature collections—from timeless black-and-white swim to vibrant resort wear and accessories—capturing the relaxed and refined aesthetic that defines LSPACE. This curated, immersive retail experience translates California ease to Miami’s dynamic fashion landscape, creating a seamless connection with the city’s style-conscious audience.
The brand will celebrate its opening with a series of thoughtfully curated events, beginning with a soft opening on Friday, February 27th, where guests will receive a free embroidered tank top with any purchase while supplies last. A public grand opening will follow on Saturday, March 21st, featuring curated giveaways, exclusive experiences, and an insider look at LSPACE’s latest collections. By establishing a presence in Miami Beach, LSPACE underscores its commitment to growth in key lifestyle markets, connecting with loyal fans and new audiences in a city defined by energy, style, and coastal allure.
The Miami LSPACE store, located at 660 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, will be open from February 27th through September 1st, operating Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. For additional details on the pop-up location and to explore the latest swim and resort collections, visit www.LSPACE.com.
