Soho House Opens Its Doors to New Soho Home Studio in Miami
Soho House opens its doors to a new Soho Home Studio inside Soho Beach House Miami, marking the brand’s seventh Soho Home location in the U.S. The Miami location joins Soho Home’s existing Studios in DUMBO, West Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and Nashville, accommodating the growing demand for Soho Home design. The space will be open to members and the public and include an interior design service to help recreate the Soho House aesthetic at home.
Set within the second floor of Soho Beach House Miami, a restored 1940s Art Deco tower overlooking Miami Beach, the new Soho Home Studio reflects the character of the House, combining its warm, vintage Cuban influences with signature Soho House design. The immersive environment invites visitors to explore a variety of living and dining room sets that feature pieces, textiles, and materials from the latest collection.
Available in the new Studio, the most recent collection is inspired by the relaxed nature of our beach and poolside Houses around the world. Offering new silhouettes with an expanded use of natural materials and warm-hued colorways, each piece in the range is thoughtfully crafted to offer comfort without compromising design. Highlights include the new Sullivan armchair, offering a laid-back, armless silhouette with chocolate velvet upholstery from the Bauhaus atmosphere of Soho House Portland and the Vara bed, a rounded upholstered frame from the rooms at Soho Farmhouse Ibiza.
An interior design service is available, allowing members and guests to book one-on-one consultations with the Soho Home team. From styling a single room to redesigning an entire home, the service provides tailored plans, order placement, and delivery management. A dedicated Soho Home Trade consultant will support Miami’s interior design community with preferred rates, previews of new collections, and access to industry events.
Soho Beach House Miami is located at 4385 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL. The House features 49 bedrooms, Cecconi’s restaurant, rooftop Ocho, a pool with private beach access, Cowshed spa, ocean-facing gym, and regular cultural and social programming, making it one of the city’s most distinctive destinations for members and guests.
The Soho Home Studio at Soho Beach House Miami is now open on the second floor. For more information, design consultations, and trade inquiries, visit sohohome.com.
About Soho Home
Soho Home is a modern interiors brand created for relaxed, sociable living. Designed to mirror the look and feel of Soho Houses around the world, the range includes handcrafted furniture, textiles, lighting, and tableware, offering timeless pieces for individual living spaces. Visit sohohome.com.
About Soho House & Co
Founded in 1995 by Nick Jones, Soho House is a place for our diverse membership to connect, grow, have fun, and make an impact. Today, there are members and Houses around the world, as well as restaurants, spas, workspaces, and screening rooms. Soho House is a platform that fosters creativity in all its forms; a place where people can share ideas and make connections in physical spaces. Soho House is part of Soho House & Co Inc.
