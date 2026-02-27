High Above Collins Avenue, A Private Residence at The Miami Beach EDITION
Miami Beach real estate continues to reward buyers who value both discretion and access. At 2901 Collins Ave #1501, a residence within The Miami Beach EDITION, that balance comes into sharp focus. Set inside a modern glass tower limited to just 23 homes, the property delivers the scale of a private residence alongside the services of a fully realized luxury resort.
For today’s luxury buyer, the appeal is clear. Privacy remains paramount, but so does convenience. This address speaks directly to both priorities, positioning itself as a refined coastal retreat with the infrastructure of five star hospitality built in.
A Boutique Residential Tower on Collins Avenue
The residential component of The Miami Beach EDITION was conceived as an intimate counterpart to the hotel’s larger resort footprint. With only 23 residences in the tower, owners benefit from a level of exclusivity that is increasingly rare along Collins Avenue.
Residence #1501 spans 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, with floor to ceiling glass wrapping the home in panoramic ocean and city views. Natural light moves easily through the interiors throughout the day, giving the space an airy, open character that aligns with contemporary Miami design preferences.
Interiors by Ian Schrager Set the Tone
The interiors are credited to Ian Schrager, and the aesthetic reads as minimalist while still feeling luxe and livable. Materials are selected with both beauty and durability in mind, including signature bleached teak wood flooring that runs throughout the main living areas. That consistent finish creates warmth and visual continuity, especially as the home moves between lounging, dining, and entertaining zones.
The main living and dining spaces open directly onto two private terraces, a defining feature of the residence, with the east-facing terrace overlooking the ocean and the west-facing terrace framing views of the Miami skyline.
A John Pawson Kitchen Built for Real Living
At the center of the home is an open Bulthaup kitchen designed by John Pawson, built to be both refined and functional. Premium Miele and Sub-Zero appliances support everything from weekday cooking to hosting, and the kitchen is thoughtfully integrated into the main living space so it feels connected without competing for attention.
Throughout the residence, custom Lutron lighting adds another layer of control, shaping the atmosphere in a way that works just as well for daytime ease as it does for evening entertaining.
Resort Amenities That Extend the Living Experience
Ownership here includes privileged access to The Miami Beach EDITION’s amenities, which are extensive and notably varied. Residents have access to acclaimed restaurants, multiple pools, a full-service spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, dedicated beach service, a bowling alley, an ice-skating rink, and 24-hour concierge service.
The hotel is positioned as an “urban resort for the 21st century,” built to deliver the privacy and personalized service associated with boutique hospitality while still offering the amenities and access of a larger resort. The property also notes dining options developed by Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, reinforcing how central food and beverage is to the EDITION experience.
The Turnkey Appeal Driving Miami Beach Luxury Sales
The rise of fully serviced branded residences continues to shape Miami’s upper tier market. Buyers increasingly favor homes that remove friction from ownership while preserving privacy and design integrity.
“The Miami Beach EDITION isn’t just a home — it’s a private sanctuary in the sky. From sunrise over the Atlantic to evenings wrapped in ocean breezes, this is where five-star service meets effortless ownership. You arrive with a suitcase and step directly into a fully curated lifestyle — secluded, elevated, and entirely turnkey.”
Jeff Miller of the Jeff Miller Group at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
His assessment reflects a broader market shift. High net worth purchasers are prioritizing residences that operate with the ease of a luxury hotel while still delivering the permanence of ownership.
A Coastal Address Designed for the Good Life
The Miami Beach EDITION describes its residential philosophy as dedicated to the Good Life, and Residence #1501 illustrates that intention with clarity. Owners gain the individuality of a private four bedroom home paired with the infrastructure of a world class resort.
For buyers navigating the competitive Miami Beach luxury real estate landscape in 2026, properties that successfully merge privacy, design credibility, and hospitality level service continue to command attention. This Collins Avenue residence stands firmly within that category, offering a lifestyle that moves easily between quiet coastal retreat and the social rhythm that defines Miami Beach.
Exclusively Represented By: Jeffrey Miller
The Jeff Miller Group – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
For all inquiries, contact Jeff directly at 305.610.4509
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.