Resort-style courtyard pool with lounge chairs and landscaping at Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston features a resort-style courtyard pool designed for relaxation and hospitality-driven livingPhoto Courtesy of The Boundary / The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston
Press Releases

A New Landmark Rises: Public Sales Launch for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston

Houston’s First Co-Located Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences Commence Sales as Early Demand Underscores Market Confidence
3 min read

Developers Deiso Moss and Cleary Interests announce the launch of public sales for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston, a property set to mark the city’s first co-located hotel and residences for the iconic luxury brand. Long established in premier luxury markets, the hospitality-integrated residential model now takes hold in Houston, reflecting the city’s continued evolution as a destination for global capital and high-net-worth buyers.

Located at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard in the Uptown-Galleria district, the 45-story tower is planned to feature The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, a full-service hotel with 156 guest rooms and suites, alongside 112 bespoke branded residences available for whole ownership. Sales and marketing are led by Redeavor Group.

Open living and dining room with large windows and city views at Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston
A light-filled living and dining space showcases the sophisticated residential design at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, HoustonPhoto Courtesy of The Boundary / The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston

“Houston has long held the economic depth and international business presence to support a project of this scale,” said Andrew Deiso, co-founder of Deiso Moss. “What has been missing is this level of brand integration and service infrastructure. This development reflects confidence in the city’s long-term trajectory and its ability to shine on a global stage.”

Joe Cleary, founder of Cleary Interests, added, “This is not simply a new residential tower. It is a statement about where Houston stands today. The city has matured into a global business capital, and this project aligns its residential offering with that stature.”

Resort-style courtyard pool with lounge chairs and landscaping at Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston
Related Group and BH Group Break Ground on The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach

Redeavor Group views the launch as a defining moment in the city’s evolution toward hospitality-integrated living. “Branded residences have become a durable and recognized asset class,” said Andrew Wachtfogel, co-founder and managing principal of Redeavor Group. “Houston is entering this space at the right time, with the economic fundamentals and buyer profile to sustain long-term value.”

Luxury marble bathroom with freestanding tub and dual vanity at Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston
Elegant lounge with chandelier, marble fireplace and seating at Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston
Sales gallery interior with wood paneling and gold framed mirror at Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston

Coinciding with the public sales launch, the development’s $5 million purpose-built private sales gallery is now welcoming qualified buyers by appointment. Conceived as a true extension of the future tower, the gallery integrates curated architectural elements and material selections consistent with those specified for the project, providing a tangible preview of the residences’ design language and finish level. Dedicated installations within the gallery highlight the private amenity collection, anchored by a discreet residential arrival experience, indoor and outdoor pools, and a comprehensive wellness program, alongside full access to the hotel’s dining, cultural and spa offerings.

Interiors are designed by internationally recognized architect and designer Lauren Rottet of Rottet Studio, who approached the property as an expression of Houston’s layered identity. Inspired by the city’s historic post oak canopy and the green parklands along Buffalo Bayou, Rottet integrated warm woods, limestone, marble and bronze accents to create a setting that balances contemporary luxury with a distinctly regional character.

The tower’s architecture is led by Pickard Chilton, the nationally recognized firm known for designing some of the country’s most distinguished high-rise buildings. For The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston, the firm conceived a refined vertical silhouette informed by contemporary elegance and classical skyscrapers, emphasizing symmetry, proportion and enduring materiality. The façade balances glass and masonry to create depth and rhythm, establishing a disciplined architectural presence on the Uptown-Galleria skyline. Designed to transcend shifting design trends, the tower is intended as a lasting contribution to Houston’s built environment.

Rendering of Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston tower rising above Uptown skyline at sunset
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston will rise 45 stories in the Uptown-Galleria district, redefining the city’s luxury skylinePhoto Courtesy of The Boundary / The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston

Sales are being conducted by private appointment through Redeavor Group. To learn more about the project, please visit rcresidenceshouston.com.

Project Snapshot:

  • Location: 2120 Post Oak Boulevard, Uptown-Galleria

  • Height: 45 stories

  • Hotel: 156 guest rooms and suites

  • Residences: 112 branded residences

  • Estimated Completion: Fall 2029

  • Developer: Deiso Moss and Cleary Interests in collaboration with Marriott International

  • Design Architecture: Pickard Chilton

  • Architect of Record: Ziegler Cooper Architects

  • Landscape Architecture: OJB

  • Interiors: Rottet Studio

  • Constructed: Harvey Cleary

Marble wall displaying The Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston name and crest with floral arrangement
The Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston branding appears on marble within the private sales galleryPhoto Credit: Harry Stonhill
Resort-style courtyard pool with lounge chairs and landscaping at Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston
Inside The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Boston, South Station Tower: A 690-Foot Addition to the Skyline

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Accommodations
News
Business
Press releases
United States

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com