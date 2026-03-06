ATHX, Powered by Adidas, Announces the ATHX Invitational: Miami Beach
ATHX, a rapidly growing global hybrid fitness competition, in partnership with Adidas and Breakwater Hospitality Group, is proud to announce the ATHX Invitational: Miami Beach, taking place March 21-22. This two-day, high-intensity event will mark ATHX’s first-ever competition in the United States and serve as the debut of its elite Invitational competition format. In addition to highly competitive events, it will also include ATHX-focused fitness activities, classes, and workshops for all looking to further their fitness journey. Registration for singles and pairs is now open to interested athletes.
“Miami represents not only our newest location and first venture into the U.S., but also the next crucial step in the evolution of our competitive format,” said Mark Hartnett Morgan, Founder of ATHX. “With the Invitational, we’re raising the standard through tighter competition, enhanced athlete experiences, and a platform designed to showcase the very best in hybrid performance. We cannot wait to bring that energy stateside alongside Breakwater Hospitality, a firm with a strong reputation for hosting impactful, high-level events that engage the South Florida community and will ensure this will be an unforgettable experience for all participants.”
Designed as the most immersive ATHX weekend to date, the ATHX Invitational: Miami Beach will bring together elite athletes and ambitious competitors to test themselves and further their fitness education alongside the best of the best, set against the stunning backdrop of Miami Beach. With elevated production, head-to-head elite matchups, and a built-for-performance competition environment, the Invitational is engineered to raise the standard for hybrid fitness across the country.
Day one of the event centers on the elite Invitational, featuring top-tier athletes selected to compete in premium, high-intensity head-to-head matchups, all on one floor. Confirmed participating athletes include Laura Horvarth, Danielle Brandon, Khan Porter, Ty Jenkins, Jorge Fernandez, Jonne Koski, Sydney Wells, Anikha Greer, Nick Mathew, Tola Morakinyo, Erin Murray, Ella Wilkinson, Jenifer Muir and Lena Richter, with additional athletes to be announced soon. Alongside the Invitational, ATHX Pairs and ATHX PRO Individual competitions will put athletes across skill specialties to the test. Built around a simple but demanding concept - one competition, three workouts, one floor - ATHX is designed to level the playing field for hybrid athletes from diverse training backgrounds, testing all competitors under the same standard to produce the best results.
Day two will expand the experience beyond the competition floor to give fitness-minded individuals a glimpse into what it takes to become an elite athlete. For the first time at ATHX, educational seminars led by elite competitors, in-depth performance workshops, live athlete Q&As, and other athlete-led community sessions will give participants behind-the-scenes access into the sport, deepening their engagement and interest in pursuing world-class competition.
“As someone who’s competed myself, I understand how meaningful a well-run event can be for athletes,” said Breakwater Hospitality co-founder Emi Guerra. “Our goal with the ATHX Invitational: Miami Beach is simply to help create an experience that reflects the energy and passion of this city’s fitness community. ATHX has built something truly special, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to work alongside them to bring this event to Miami in a way that feels impactful for the athletes and the community.”
In addition to competitors, ATHX is currently recruiting local volunteers to support key event operations throughout the weekend, including judging athletes, stewarding competition areas, and assisting with registration. This unique opportunity offers fitness enthusiasts a behind the scenes look at the competition while supporting athletes as they compete at the highest level. Those interested in joining the ATHX team in Miami and learning more about volunteer opportunities can visit https://forms.gle/tzEs24PpkEE3UK1e9.
Born from a belief that fitness should test every part of an athlete, ATHX was created to challenge traditional competitions that favored niche skill sets or specific disciplines. ATHX delivers a format where preparation, effort and progression matter most, creating one floor, one standard and one community for every athlete from first-timers to professionals. Competitions take place across six zones, with one set challenge designed to test every aspect of fitness and push you to the next level. All ATHX competitors complete three workouts – Strength, Endurance & Metcon-X – making ATHX a true test of hybrid fitness.
With more than 20 events hosted across Europe and the Middle East and more than 40,000 competitors expected globally in 2026, ATHX is rapidly establishing itself as a leading alternative in the functional fitness space. The Miami Beach Invitational signals the next phase of that growth and the commencement of the brand’s U.S. chapter.
Additional programming details, athlete announcements, and spectator ticketing options will be released in the coming weeks. For more information and to register, please visit https://athxgames.com/events/01kgscdpgz5g20bp2r40cz8zvy
