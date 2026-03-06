ATHX, Powered by Adidas, Announces the ATHX Invitational: Miami Beach

“Miami represents not only our newest location and first venture into the U.S., but also the next crucial step in the evolution of our competitive format,” said Mark Hartnett Morgan, Founder of ATHX. “With the Invitational, we’re raising the standard through tighter competition, enhanced athlete experiences, and a platform designed to showcase the very best in hybrid performance. We cannot wait to bring that energy stateside alongside Breakwater Hospitality, a firm with a strong reputation for hosting impactful, high-level events that engage the South Florida community and will ensure this will be an unforgettable experience for all participants.”