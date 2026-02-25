Palm Tree Music Festival Secures Four Year Deal in West Palm Beach After Record Breaking Debut
West Palm Beach added a major new entry to its cultural calendar this February as the Palm Tree Music Festival made a powerful first impression and quickly secured its future in the city. Following a sold out inaugural event on February 14, Related Ross and Palm Tree Crew have announced a four year partnership with the City of West Palm Beach, signaling long-term confidence in the market’s growing entertainment appeal.
The agreement arrives after the festival delivered its largest event to date, drawing 11,000 attendees to the waterfront and positioning West Palm Beach as an increasingly attractive destination for large-scale music experiences.
A Debut That Exceeded Expectations
The West Palm Beach edition of Palm Tree Music Festival generated extraordinary demand well ahead of show day. Tickets sold out more than two months in advance, while an 8,200 person waitlist and resale prices climbing to triple face value reflected the intensity of interest.
Headliners Kygo, co-founder of Palm Tree Crew, and Calvin Harris led the lineup, transforming the West Palm Beach Waterfront Landing into a high-energy gathering point for music fans and cultural tastemakers. The bill also featured genre-blending duo Sofi Tukker and German producer BUNT., alongside a curated group of emerging artists.
The scale of turnout marked a milestone moment for the brand and for the city’s evolving entertainment landscape.
Tourism and Demographic Impact
Beyond the stage, the festival delivered measurable tourism momentum. Organizers reported that 85 percent of ticket holders traveled from outside the area, underscoring the event’s national and international reach.
More than half of attendees fell between the ages of 24 and 35, a demographic closely watched by city planners and developers as West Palm Beach continues to attract younger, experience-focused visitors and residents.
Keith A. James, Mayor of West Palm Beach, framed the moment in broader terms. “The energy and excitement surrounding the Palm Tree Festival marked a milestone for the city I’ve called home for 38 years,” he said. “Our mission is to create opportunities for all by building a place where young people want to live and grow their careers. Entertainment and cultural moments play a critical role in achieving that vision.”
A Long Term Play for West Palm Beach
The newly announced four year partnership between Related Ross and Palm Tree Crew formalizes what organizers describe as a sustained investment in the city’s cultural infrastructure. Plans are already in motion to expand the Palm Tree Music Festival to a two day format beginning in 2027, a move that would significantly increase its footprint and economic impact.
Stephen Ross, CEO and Chairman of Related Ross, emphasized the broader strategy behind the collaboration:
“Bringing the Palm Tree Festival to West Palm Beach was a proud moment for us, and we look forward to our long-term partnership with Palm Tree Crew to build an even bigger footprint for years to come. The event added a new dimension to the city’s entertainment scene that complements our continued investments in delivering world-class cultural programming.”
Stephen Ross, CEO and Chairman of Related Ross
Palm Tree Crew’s Expanding Global Footprint
For Palm Tree Crew, the West Palm Beach launch represents another step in a carefully built global events portfolio that already includes destinations such as Aspen, The Hamptons, Saint-Tropez, and Singapore. The brand, founded by Kygo and Myles Shear, continues to position its festivals at the intersection of music, hospitality, and lifestyle.
The company has also deepened its local ties through its investment in Mary Lou’s, a West Palm Beach venue now expanding nationally. The move signals an interest in building year-round cultural relevance in the market, not just single-event impact.
Myles Shear, co-founder of Palm Tree Crew, reflected on the debut’s reception:
“Bringing Palm Tree Music Festival to West Palm Beach has been an incredible milestone for Palm Tree Crew. The energy from the community and visitors alike exceeded every expectation. Our partnership with Related Ross gives us the opportunity to build something enduring that elevates the city’s cultural landscape for years to come.”
Myles Shear, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew
West Palm Beach’s Broader Growth Story
The festival’s success arrives amid a wider push to position West Palm Beach as a center for business, innovation, and high-profile events. Earlier this month, Related Ross hosted the inaugural Wall Street Journal Invest Live Conference and is partnering with Amazon Web Services and Vanderbilt University on the Defense Tech Leadership Summit.
Investments in expanded event infrastructure are already under consideration, suggesting the city is preparing to accommodate a larger calendar of major cultural gatherings.
