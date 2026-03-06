Fairchild's Orchids in Bloom: A Weekend of Culture, Conservation, and Color
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's beloved Orchids in Bloom Festival returns to South Florida on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, 2026 from 10:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m., transforming the Garden’s iconic 83-acre landscape into a breathtaking celebration of orchids, conservation, and culture. The two-day festival showcases more than 150,000 orchids and rare exotic species displayed throughout the Garden’s lush tropical setting. In addition to sweeping rare orchid displays, guests can take part in hands-on workshops, educational experiences, family discovery zones, and enjoy specialty culinary and botanical beverage offerings throughout the weekend.
At the heart of the festival is Fairchild’s nationally recognized Million Orchid Project, an ambitious conservation initiative restoring native orchids across Miami’s urban canopy. During the weekend, visitors can experience interactive science demonstrations and gain insight into the propagation techniques used to protect endangered species.
The festival also features a juried orchid show presented by the Orchid Society of Coral Gables, spotlighting extraordinary specimens evaluated for their quality and uniqueness. Throughout the Garden, guests can explore immersive displays, connect with expert growers, and discover the cultural and ecological significance of orchids in South Florida.
WHEN: March 14 & 15 2025 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, FL. 33156
HOW: Tickets are required for members and non-members.
Admission is $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors 65 and up,
$11.95 for children 3 - 11
Free for Fairchild members and children 2 and under
Call 305-667-1651
2026 Activities Include:
Explore expansive displays of rare, exotic, and heritage orchid varieties throughout the Garden’s tropical landscape.
Presented by the Orchid Society of Coral Gables, featuring competitive exhibits showcasing exceptional specimens.
Go behind the scenes to learn about Fairchild’s groundbreaking efforts to reintroduce native orchids into Miami’s urban environment.
Hands-on science programming highlighting orchid propagation and conservation research.
Shop from premier growers and specialty vendors offering rare orchids, plant care supplies, and collector favorites.
Interactive art and nature-inspired programming designed for children and families.
Enjoy dynamic entertainment throughout the weekend, including cultural music and dance.
Premium Add On Activities Include:
Four floral-inspired mimosas created for the festival. 21+ only
A fragrance and wine pairing workshop hosted by Clif Family Winery and The Couture Mobile Spa. Craft a custom scent inspired by orchid aromatics while tasting complementary wines. 21+ only.
Curated craft beer tasting flight. 21+ only.
Three handcrafted mini cocktails infused with botanical flavors at Bar Vaina. 21+ only.
A tea tasting and blending experience hosted by the Florida Education Institute. Guests sample multiple teas, enjoy petite bites, and learn the art of botanical blending in a guided session. Ages 15+. Admission not included.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.