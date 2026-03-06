Orchids on display at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden at the Orchids in Bloom Festival
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s Orchids in Bloom Festival showcases vibrant orchid displays and tropical beauty across its lush Coral Gables groundsPhoto Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Fairchild's Orchids in Bloom: A Weekend of Culture, Conservation, and Color

Orchids in Bloom Festival Returns with Over 150,000 Blossoms and Conservation Initiatives
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's beloved Orchids in Bloom Festival returns to South Florida on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, 2026 from 10:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m., transforming the Garden’s iconic 83-acre landscape into a breathtaking celebration of orchids, conservation, and culture. The two-day festival showcases more than 150,000 orchids and rare exotic species displayed throughout the Garden’s lush tropical setting. In addition to sweeping rare orchid displays, guests can take part in hands-on workshops, educational experiences, family discovery zones, and enjoy specialty culinary and botanical beverage offerings throughout the weekend. 

Orchid vendor tents at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Orchids in Bloom Festival
Rows of orchid vendors line the pathways at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden during the Orchids in Bloom FestivalPhoto Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

At the heart of the festival is Fairchild’s nationally recognized Million Orchid Project, an ambitious conservation initiative restoring native orchids across Miami’s urban canopy. During the weekend, visitors can experience interactive science demonstrations and gain insight into the propagation techniques used to protect endangered species. 

The festival also features a juried orchid show presented by the Orchid Society of Coral Gables, spotlighting extraordinary specimens evaluated for their quality and uniqueness. Throughout the Garden, guests can explore immersive displays, connect with expert growers, and discover the cultural and ecological significance of orchids in South Florida. 

Rare orchids and flowering plants displayed at the Orchids in Bloom marketplace at Fairchild Garden
Colorful orchid varieties and rare specimens fill vendor tables at the Orchids in Bloom marketplacePhoto Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

WHEN: March 14 & 15 2025 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. 

WHERE: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, FL. 33156 

HOW: Tickets are required for members and non-members. 

Orchids on display at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden at the Orchids in Bloom Festival
2026 Activities Include:

Over 150,000 Orchids in Peak Bloom 

Explore expansive displays of rare, exotic, and heritage orchid varieties throughout the Garden’s tropical landscape. 

Juried Orchid Show 

Presented by the Orchid Society of Coral Gables, featuring competitive exhibits showcasing exceptional specimens. 

Million Orchid Project Lab Access 

Go behind the scenes to learn about Fairchild’s groundbreaking efforts to reintroduce native orchids into Miami’s urban environment. 

Mobile STEMLab Experiences 

Hands-on science programming highlighting orchid propagation and conservation research.

Global Orchid Marketplace 

Shop from premier growers and specialty vendors offering rare orchids, plant care supplies, and collector favorites. 

Family-Friendly Discovery Activities 

Interactive art and nature-inspired programming designed for children and families.

Live Cultural Performances 

Enjoy dynamic entertainment throughout the weekend, including cultural music and dance. 

Orchid Society of Coral Gables members at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Members of the Orchid Society of Coral Gables pose beside their juried orchid display during Orchids in Bloom at FairchildPhoto Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Premium Add On Activities Include:

Mini Mimosa Flight $34 

Four floral-inspired mimosas created for the festival. 21+ only 

Sips & Scents Workshops $45 

A fragrance and wine pairing workshop hosted by Clif Family Winery and The Couture Mobile Spa. Craft a custom scent inspired by orchid aromatics while tasting complementary wines. 21+ only.

Beer tasting Station $14 

Curated craft beer tasting flight. 21+ only. 

Botanical Cocktail Flight $34 

Three handcrafted mini cocktails infused with botanical flavors at Bar Vaina. 21+ only.

Tea in Bloom $36 

A tea tasting and blending experience hosted by the Florida Education Institute. Guests sample multiple teas, enjoy petite bites, and learn the art of botanical blending in a guided session. Ages 15+. Admission not included.

Orchids on display at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden at the Orchids in Bloom Festival
