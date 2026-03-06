Fairchild's Orchids in Bloom: A Weekend of Culture, Conservation, and Color

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's beloved Orchids in Bloom Festival returns to South Florida on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, 2026 from 10:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m., transforming the Garden’s iconic 83-acre landscape into a breathtaking celebration of orchids, conservation, and culture. The two-day festival showcases more than 150,000 orchids and rare exotic species displayed throughout the Garden’s lush tropical setting. In addition to sweeping rare orchid displays, guests can take part in hands-on workshops, educational experiences, family discovery zones, and enjoy specialty culinary and botanical beverage offerings throughout the weekend.