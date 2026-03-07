Alia Yachts Unveils 43m Custom Yacht Ximena at Palm Beach Show
Alia Yachts is proud to announce the world debut of its striking 43 metre full-custom raised pilothouse yacht Ximena at the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show (March 25–29).
Penned by Omega Architects with naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, Ximena commands immediate attention with her aggressive, arrow-like profile and distinctive pelican’s bill bow. Her fast displacement hull form delivers a top speed of 22.6 knots, combining performance with remarkable efficiency at a 20-knot cruising speed. With transatlantic range capabilities optimised for Gulf Stream crossings and island cruising, and a shallow 2.10m draft enhancing her access to the Bahamas and Caribbean shallows, Ximena is purpose built for dynamic yachting.
This fully custom 43-metre yacht achieves an exceptional balance between performance and onboard comfort. A light-filled owner’s suite forward on the main deck enjoys panoramic views, complemented by four spacious guest cabins on the lower deck. Well appointed crew quarters ensure seamless service throughout extended voyages. Expansive exterior spaces, including a foredeck lounge, generous cockpit, and versatile upper deck, create a refined al fresco lifestyle ideally suited to South Florida and Bahamian waters. A dedicated glass-fronted gym positioned at the aft beach club further enhances the onboard experience, offering guests a private wellness space with direct connection to the sea.
The yacht’s contemporary interior, crafted by international studio Yodezeen, will also be unveiled to the public for the first time during the show, marking a significant moment in the yacht’s global presentation.
“Presenting Ximena at Palm Beach is a proud moment for our entire team. She embodies our approach to true full-custom building, performance-driven, architecturally distinctive, and meticulously tailored to her owner’s vision. We look forward to welcoming guests on board for her global premiere.”
Gökhan Çelik, President of Alia Yachts
Visitors to the Palm Beach International Boat Show are invited to step aboard and experience firsthand the latest addition to Alia’s growing fleet of bespoke superyachts.
