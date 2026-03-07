Continuum Unveils Miami's First Immersive Waterfront Wellness Residences

“From my tennis days at IMG Sports Academy, wellness has always been foundational in my life. And now living in Miami, having personally experienced the power of being on the water, it became a dream of mine to develop a waterfront property focused on wellness. Continuum 12000 is my vision for Waterfront Wellness, blending the legacy of Continuum with The Mermaid Club™’s water-focused approach to well-being to create residences that elevate how you feel, operate, and experience life.”

Allie Eichner, President of Continuum Florida