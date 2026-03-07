Continuum Unveils Miami's First Immersive Waterfront Wellness Residences
Continuum Company, the New York and Miami-based real estate development firm behind South Beach’s most iconic waterfront community, announced today the launch of Continuum 12000 Sport & Wellness Residences, located at 12000 North Bayshore Drive.
Central to the vision is The Mermaid Club™, approximately 150,000 square feet of waterfront, sport, and wellness spaces with exclusive access to Biscayne Bay – right from your backyard. Continuum’s most defining asset is more than 1.5 acres of submerged land that will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind immersive waterfront experience never before seen in Miami.
“Continuum Sport & Wellness is a transformational project. We’ve drawn on decades of experience developing luxury waterfront communities to create an unrivaled residential experience that blends sport, wellness, and the best of Miami living.”
Ian Bruce Eichner, Founder and Chairman of Continuum Company
Positioned along Biscayne Bay overlooking Indian Creek, the 20-story glass tower will feature 262 private residences, including one- to three-bedroom homes, waterfront villas, and penthouses. All residences will offer private terraces with panoramic views of the ocean and Miami skyline, along with wellness-forward features such as NSF-certified water filtration and cedar saunas.
In a world where wellness has become a check-the-box amenity, Continuum Sport & Wellness Residences sets a new standard for luxury living rooted in the proven health benefits of waterfront living.
Continuum’s exclusive amenity innovation begins steps from your home at the Mermaid Club’s aquatic playground, a historic Beach Deck, designed for yoga, sun, and relaxation, along with superyacht-caliber amenities including floating pools, paddleboards, water toys, and a 20-slip private marina for boat owners.
“The reality is, in Miami you’re surrounded by water, but you can’t get on it. At 12000, you don’t just get a great view, you get a first-of-its-kind immersive waterfront experience.”
Ian Bruce Eichner, Founder and Chairman of Continuum Company
Steps from the waterfront, wellness continues with a curated collection of sport, leisure, and social experiences. Residents will enjoy a 4,500-square-foot fitness center with Booty Builder® equipment and a state-of-the-art spa and longevity center featuring contrast therapy, cold plunges, and infrared saunas. Staying true to the Miami lifestyle, the property offers indoor pickleball and multi-sport courts, golf and multi-sport simulators, and putting greens for golf enthusiasts.
“From my tennis days at IMG Sports Academy, wellness has always been foundational in my life. And now living in Miami, having personally experienced the power of being on the water, it became a dream of mine to develop a waterfront property focused on wellness. Continuum 12000 is my vision for Waterfront Wellness, blending the legacy of Continuum with The Mermaid Club™’s water-focused approach to well-being to create residences that elevate how you feel, operate, and experience life.”
Allie Eichner, President of Continuum Florida
Just like Continuum on South Beach, daily life is imagined with hospitality at its core; every space provides an opportunity to connect and make memories with family and friends, from a sports screening room, alfresco bar and lounge to dining areas with a demonstration kitchen. Residents will enjoy exclusive perks, including Yacht Club and Beach Club memberships, waterfront and poolside attendants, organic food delivery, and an on-site market, for a complete resort-style experience that is seamless and frictionless.
Continuum continues to innovate in interiors with world-renowned Paul Duesing Partners, the creative force behind Rosewood’s Las Ventanas in Mexico and the original designer for Continuum South Beach. The project also features architecture by Kobi Karp, wellness-inspired landscaping by Urban Robot, and in-house sales led by Continuum Realty.