Mandarin Oriental Unveils First Standalone Residences in South Florida with Great Gulf

Located at 5400 North Flagler Drive and developed by one of North America’s preeminent developers, Great Gulf, the 87 private residences will be ideally positioned along the Intracoastal Waterway with unprecedented direct waterfront access. The location offers a serene retreat set apart from the vibrancy of downtown yet remains close to Palm Beach County’s leading cultural and lifestyle destinations, including the Norton Museum of Art, The Royal Poinciana Plaza, Worth Avenue and CityPlace, providing access to world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. The project reflects Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to crafting exceptional residential experiences across key markets in the Americas, intentionally designed to meet the evolving aspirations of its global community of fans.