Mandarin Oriental Unveils First Standalone Residences in South Florida with Great Gulf
Award-winning developer, Great Gulf, is pleased to announce the development of Mandarin Oriental Residences, West Palm Beach, the brand’s first standalone residential offering in South Florida. Cervera Real Estate has been appointed as the exclusive sales team for the project.
Located at 5400 North Flagler Drive and developed by one of North America’s preeminent developers, Great Gulf, the 87 private residences will be ideally positioned along the Intracoastal Waterway with unprecedented direct waterfront access. The location offers a serene retreat set apart from the vibrancy of downtown yet remains close to Palm Beach County’s leading cultural and lifestyle destinations, including the Norton Museum of Art, The Royal Poinciana Plaza, Worth Avenue and CityPlace, providing access to world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. The project reflects Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to crafting exceptional residential experiences across key markets in the Americas, intentionally designed to meet the evolving aspirations of its global community of fans.
“Partnering with Mandarin Oriental allows us to create a residential and hospitality experience that elevates the very best of West Palm Beach. This collaboration brings together exceptional design, legendary service and a deep understanding of what today’s luxury buyer is seeking. We are proud to contribute to a project that will shape the future of the city’s waterfront and introduce a new standard of refined living to South Florida.”
Neil Vohrah, President of High-Rise Residential at Great Gulf
Designed by Safdie Architects, led by renowned architect Moshe Safdie, with interiors designed by award-winning firm Studio Munge and landscape architecture by ENEA Landscape Architecture, the development is poised to become a defining architectural landmark, celebrated for its modern design, dynamic atmosphere, and exclusive lifestyle.
“We remain deeply committed to expanding our presence in North America across both our hotels and branded residences, responding to what our global community of customers is asking of us. Following our upcoming hotel and residences in Miami, this development in West Palm Beach reflects our confidence in South Florida as a leading destination for luxury branded residences and exceptional hospitality.”
Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental
Rising 31 stories, Mandarin Oriental Residences, West Palm Beach will offer a selection of spacious residences ranging from two- to four-bedrooms, two expansive multi-level private villas and a full-floor penthouse. Each residence offers private elevator access and a wraparound balcony showcasing views of the Intracoastal Waterway.
Residents will enjoy access to a collection of resort-style amenities, including an outdoor rooftop lounge with a pool, cabanas, spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. At ground level, a pool with a bar, cabanas, and loungers will be complemented by a private beach-inspired setting along the Intracoastal Waterway. Additional amenities include a pickleball court, garden lounge, and other thoughtfully designed spaces. Residents will also benefit from Mandarin Oriental’s renowned service and attention to detail, with hospitality-inspired experiences designed to elevate everyday living.
“Mandarin Oriental Residences, West Palm Beach, brings together an authentic living experience, elegant design and a truly irreplaceable waterfront sanctuary, anchored by a private beach-inspired setting along the Intracoastal Waterway. As the exclusive sales team, we are proud to partner with Mandarin Oriental and Great Gulf to deliver a residential experience that translates the brand’s sophisticated service into a thoughtfully designed lifestyle tailored for West Palm Beach’s most discerning buyers.”
Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, Managing Partner of Cervera Real Estate
Exclusive sales are managed by Cervera Real Estate, under Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, Managing Partner and Principal, and Jesse Ottley, President of Development Sales. The sales lounge is located at 201 Worth Ave, Suite 321, Palm Beach, FL 33480. For more information, please visit www.mo-residenceswestpalmbeach.com.
