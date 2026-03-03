Point72 and Related Ross Pro-Am Raises $400,000 for West Palm Beach Students
Palm Beach’s philanthropic calendar gained a notable new entry as the inaugural Point72 and Related Ross Pro-Am brought together leaders across finance, real estate, sports, and community development. Held over two days in late February, the event raised more than $400,000 for the Related Ross Foundation, reinforcing a shared commitment to expanding opportunity for West Palm Beach families.
The invite-only gathering drew more than 100 influential participants alongside professional golfers, celebrities, and athletes affiliated with the New York Mets and Miami Dolphins. While the setting reflected the polish expected of a premier golf event, the underlying mission remained firmly focused on community impact.
A Two Day Experience Across Palm Beach County
The Pro-Am began on February 26 at TGL Stadium in the SoFi Center, located in Palm Beach Gardens on the campus of Palm Beach State College. The opening reception featured a one hole challenge that brought together notable sports figures including Dan Marino, Bo Hoag, Darryl Strawberry, Michelle McGann, Jamie Lovemark, and Aldridge Portgeiter.
The following day, February 27, participants moved to the Paramount Course at Apogee Golf Club in Hobe Sound. The private club is home to three 18 hole championship courses designed by respected architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, Tom Fazio II and Mike Davis, and Kyle Phillips. The setting provided a fitting backdrop for the competitive portion of the Pro-Am tournament.
Funding Summer Opportunities for Local Students
Proceeds from the event will directly support children at Pleasant City Elementary, U.B. Kinsey Palmview Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary. The funds will provide 10 week summer camp access for more than 200 students living below the poverty line.
Jeremy Morse, Executive Director of the Related Ross Foundation, underscored the urgency behind the initiative:
“During the school year, parents rely on public schools not only for education but for daily care. Free breakfast and lunch provide two consistent meals each weekday, essentials that disappear when summer begins. For many families, the season isn’t about camps and vacations, it’s ten weeks without supervision or reliable meals while parents work to make ends meet.”
Jeremy Morse, Executive Director of the Related Ross Foundation
He added, “Thanks to the generosity of this tournament’s supporters, we can send more than 100 local children to summer camp for all ten weeks, free of charge.”
Partnerships That Extend Beyond the Fairway
The Related Ross Foundation will deliver the summer programming in collaboration with several community based organizations, including Cox Science Center and Aquarium, Systema Floyd, Rohi’s Readery Center for Child Counseling, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. The initiative positions summer camp not only as enrichment but as a structured support system during a critical time of year.
David Tuthill, Head of the Florida office at Point72, emphasized the broader intent behind the collaboration:
“Bringing together leaders from business, sports and the community around a shared purpose is at the heart of this Pro-Am, and reflects our commitment to ensuring that as the business community in South Florida grows, its communities rise with it. We’re pleased to partner with Related Ross to support summer camp programs for students in Palm Beach County.”
David Tuthill, Head of the Florida Office at Point72
Katie Block, CFO of Related Ross and Treasurer of the Related Ross Foundation, echoed that sentiment.
“The Pro-Am reflects our belief that business success and community impact go hand in hand,” she said. “When we invest in children, we are investing in the future of West Palm Beach.”
A Growing Commitment to Education in Palm Beach County
Point72 and Related Ross continue to align around education focused initiatives designed to create long term change across Palm Beach County. By investing in local schools and enrichment programs, both organizations aim to help young people build essential skills while strengthening the broader community framework.
The Palm Beach Pro-Am serves as a natural extension of that mission, pairing competitive sport with targeted philanthropy.
Sponsors Supporting the Inaugural Event
The event was supported by a roster of sponsors including Jets.com, Aston Martin, Fried Frank, Alex Silverstein, McDermott Will and Schulte, DLA, JP Morgan Chase, YipiData, NielsonIQ, and Finally.
Looking Ahead
With more than $400,000 raised in its inaugural year, the Point72 and Related Ross Pro-Am has established itself as more than a one time gathering. The event signals a continued focus on connecting business leadership with community investment across Palm Beach County.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.