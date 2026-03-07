Shell Bay's 20-Story Tower Tops Off, Setting New Standard for Luxury Living in South Florida

With completion slated for 2027, The Residences at Shell Bay is situated at the heart of the region’s most exclusive golf and wellness destination and offers five-star service by the acclaimed hospitality group, Auberge Collection. The tower’s construction achievement builds excitement for its spacious 108 private residences, which will feature unprecedented views of the Intracoastal Waterway, the private 18-hole championship golf course by Greg Norman and the expansive surrounding gardens envisioned by the talented Nievera Williams Design. The news also follows a series of significant milestones demonstrating forward momentum for the project, including the recent closing of a $273 million construction loan from J.P. Morgan and BDT & MSD Partners.