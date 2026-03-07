Shell Bay's 20-Story Tower Tops Off, Setting New Standard for Luxury Living in South Florida
Witkoff Group and PPG Development today announced a major milestone for Shell Bay, a private, 150-acre enclave and one of the nation’s most ambitious private club and residential communities. The property’s premier 20-story condominium tower, The Residences at Shell Bay, has officially topped off. Reaching this benchmark is a significant step toward the tower’s completion and reinforces its position as the most amenitized new development in South Florida.
“What we’ve created at Shell Bay simply does not exist anywhere else in South Florida: a championship Greg Norman golf course, all four Grand Slam tennis surfaces, a private marina, world-class wellness and dining, all within a single 150-acre private community serviced by Auberge Collection. This offering would be extraordinarily difficult to replicate and positions Shell Bay as the definitive destination for luxury living in the Miami region.”
Alex Witkoff, CEO of Witkoff
With completion slated for 2027, The Residences at Shell Bay is situated at the heart of the region’s most exclusive golf and wellness destination and offers five-star service by the acclaimed hospitality group, Auberge Collection. The tower’s construction achievement builds excitement for its spacious 108 private residences, which will feature unprecedented views of the Intracoastal Waterway, the private 18-hole championship golf course by Greg Norman and the expansive surrounding gardens envisioned by the talented Nievera Williams Design. The news also follows a series of significant milestones demonstrating forward momentum for the project, including the recent closing of a $273 million construction loan from J.P. Morgan and BDT & MSD Partners.
“In a region known for luxury development, opportunities to live within a 150-acre private club are extremely limited. Shell Bay combines a 20-story residential tower with championship golf, a world-class racquet program, marina access and more, all within a members-only private club. Completing vertical construction is a significant step toward bringing that vision to market.”
Ari Pearl, Founder and CEO of PPG Development
As demand for highly amenitized, resort-style living strengthens in the market, The Residences at Shell Bay stands apart as the leading destination prioritizing privacy, wellness, and seamless access to best-in-class lifestyle experiences—all within a single, thoughtfully curated setting. Shell Bay will set a new standard for luxury living in South Florida, representing a once-in-a-generation opportunity for buyers.
With architecture by award-winning firm Kobi Karp Architects, The Residences at Shell Bay comprise a limited collection of one- to four-bedroom homes, each defined by generous floor plans, wraparound terraces, and a seamless connection to the outdoors. Residential interiors by AvroKO, the visionaries behind projects such as 1 Hotel Central Park and The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, introduce a refined yet relaxed residential sensibility, pairing bespoke detailing with a sophisticated, livable approach to luxury.
The residential lifestyle is anchored by Shell Bay Club, an exclusive enclave widely regarded as an athlete’s haven that has led the shift in the luxury market toward club-centric living. The club integrates professional-grade training, recovery and rehabilitation services along with an 18-hole championship golf course, a 12-acre practice facility with a nine-hole Par 3 course, and a Racquet Club featuring all four Grand Slam tennis surfaces, along with pickleball and padel courts. The community also includes a private 48-slip marina with direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway, a members’ clubhouse with an indoor-outdoor wellness spa, elevated event spaces, and multiple dining venues.
Additionally, residents will enjoy a dedicated collection of private building amenities, thoughtfully curated to complement the broader club offering. Highlights include a world-class culinary program, resort-style pools, a full-service medical day spa, and a comprehensive wellness and fitness experience designed to support everyday living at the highest level.
Sales and marketing for the project is handled exclusively by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, with prices starting at $2M. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.shellbayresidences.com.
