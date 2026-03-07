The Amber Terrace: Jaipur's New Rooftop Gem Blending Heritage and Modern Luxury

At the heart of The Amber Terrace lies its distinctive 'Root to Fruit' philosophy - an inventive cocktail and culinary programme that draws inspiration from Rajasthan's indigenous produce and botanical heritage. Leaves, barks, roots, fruits and seeds - long embedded in the region's culinary and medicinal traditions - are thoughtfully reimagined through contemporary techniques and global influences. Fresh herbs and botanicals are sourced from the palace's in-house herb garden, while an on-site mixology lab serves as the creative nucleus where flavours are tested, refined and layered into expressive, seasonally evolving cocktails. Creations such as Peepli Picante and Ker Sangri Gimlet celebrate familiar local ingredients through a modern lens, offering flavours that are nuanced, evocative and deeply connected to place.