Adriana Hoyos to Transform Bungalow East with Coastal-Inspired Luxury Interiors

Further distinguishing Bungalow East’s design approach, Hoyos’ own furniture collection will be featured throughout the building’s amenity spaces – a rare distinction that sets the project apart from more traditional designer-led interiors. Handcrafted in Ecuador, Hoyos’ furniture is known for its artisanal quality and sculptural forms, with signature pieces from her renowned collections, including the Gem and Lua chairs, thoughtfully tailored for Bungalow East’s shared spaces. The bespoke furnishings reinforce the residential feel of the amenities, creating environments that are curated, tactile, and deeply personal rather than overtly commercial.