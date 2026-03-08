Adriana Hoyos to Transform Bungalow East with Coastal-Inspired Luxury Interiors
South Florida-based real estate development firm Merrimac Ventures has selected internationally acclaimed Adriana Hoyos Design Studio to lead the interior design of Bungalow East, the firm’s upcoming boutique luxury condominium in Fort Lauderdale Beach’s North Beach Village. Hoyos will oversee the design of all interior and amenity spaces, while also playing a key role in shaping the residences themselves – guiding finishes, fixtures, and residential features to ensure a cohesive, elevated living experience throughout the building.
Located at 530 North Birch Road, just steps from the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, Bungalow East is a 14-story development featuring a limited collection of 34 expansive three- and four-bedroom residences and penthouses. The project is designed by Swedroe Architecture and is slated to break ground later this year.
Known for her refined, globally inspired approach to luxury interiors, Hoyos brings a design philosophy rooted in craftsmanship, warmth, and a strong sense of place. At Bungalow East, her vision draws inspiration from Fort Lauderdale Beach’s coastal setting and North Beach Village’s layered history – blending natural materials, soft textures, and timeless detailing to create spaces that feel both sophisticated and effortlessly livable.
“From the beginning, our goal with Bungalow East was to create a residential environment where the amenities feel like a natural extension of the homes themselves. Adriana’s ability to design intimate, residential-scale interiors allows the building to function more like a private beachside estate than a traditional condominium.”
Dev Motwani, Co-Managing Partner of Merrimac Ventures
Throughout the building, amenity spaces are intentionally designed to mirror the comfort, materials, and proportions found within the residences. From the lobby and lounges to the wellness, fitness, and rooftop spaces, Hoyos’ design approach emphasizes continuity – ensuring residents move effortlessly between private and shared environments without a shift in tone or experience.
Further distinguishing Bungalow East’s design approach, Hoyos’ own furniture collection will be featured throughout the building’s amenity spaces – a rare distinction that sets the project apart from more traditional designer-led interiors. Handcrafted in Ecuador, Hoyos’ furniture is known for its artisanal quality and sculptural forms, with signature pieces from her renowned collections, including the Gem and Lua chairs, thoughtfully tailored for Bungalow East’s shared spaces. The bespoke furnishings reinforce the residential feel of the amenities, creating environments that are curated, tactile, and deeply personal rather than overtly commercial.
That same approach carries into the residences, where Hoyos collaborated closely on interior selections to elevate everyday living. Homes feature custom European-inspired kitchens by Italkraft, paired with a top-tier appliance suite by Sub-Zero Wolf, including gas cooktops. Floor-to-ceiling impact-resistant glass, soaring 10-foot ceilings, and expansive terraces up to 12 feet deep with summer kitchens further blur the line between indoor and outdoor living.
“Designing Bungalow East was about creating a sense of ease – spaces that feel intentional, personal, and comfortable from the moment you arrive. By aligning the language of the residences with the amenity spaces, the building feels cohesive and residential at every scale, allowing owners to experience the amenities as true extensions of their homes.”
Adriana Hoyos, Founder and Creative Director of Adriana Hoyos Design Studio
The building’s amenity collection includes a resort-style pool deck with cabanas and jacuzzi, a wellness spa with sauna, steam, and cold plunge, a fitness center and movement studio, a beauty salon, yoga lawn and a rooftop lounge designed for intimate gatherings from sunrise to sunset. Additional spaces include a pet spa and dog run, a resident lounge with a private conference room, a library-style workspace, a gaming and entertainment lounge, and a ground-floor space for a neighborhood bistro or boutique.
Bungalow East features residences ranging from approximately 2,100 to 4,680 square feet, with expansive penthouse residences offering private rooftop terraces. Each home includes private elevator access and carefully curated finishes selected to balance durability, elegance, and long-term appeal.
Bungalow East is part of Merrimac Ventures’ growing portfolio of high-impact developments across South Florida and beyond, including The Crosby Miami Worldcenter and 600 Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami; the Waldorf Astoria Residences Pompano Beach; the Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences Telluride; and the upcoming redevelopment of Watson Island on Biscayne Bay.
Sales and marketing for Bungalow East are being led by OneWorld Properties. Residences are priced from approximately $2 million to $4 million.
For more information about Bungalow East, including pre-construction sales opportunities, please contact info@owpbrokers.com or (954) 514-7492, or visit the sales gallery at 701 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Suite CU-1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.