Fuku's First Standalone South Florida Location Opens in Coral Gables
Fuku, the cult-favorite fried chicken concept from chef and cultural icon David Chang, will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, March 11, at 135 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, Fla. The debut marks Fuku’s first standalone South Florida location, joining 15 existing Fuku outposts in major stadiums, arenas and ballparks across the U.S. A second South Florida location is planned for West Palm Beach later in 2026, marking a major step in the brand’s national growth.
Originally an off-menu item at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar in NYC, the Fuku sando quickly gained a devoted following for its bold flavors. Its popularity led to Fuku’s first East Village location in 2015, and it has since become a national favorite, known for craveable spicy fried chicken sandwiches and boundary-pushing flavors. The Coral Gables opening brings this quick, chef-driven eatery to South Florida in an approachable, must-visit setting.
“This opening is about bringing Fuku back in a way that feels authentic and fun. Great food, no overthinking it, and a place people actually want to hang out. We want everyone, from longtime fans to first-time visitors, to enjoy the energy of Fuku, whether it’s grabbing a quick sando on the go, sharing a meal with friends, or just experiencing a bit of the playful, bold spirit that made Fuku a hit in the first place.”
David Chang
“This is an exciting next chapter for Fuku in South Florida. We’re thrilled to bring our iconic fried chicken sandos to Coral Gables and continue growing the brand in the region. This opening represents just the beginning of our expansion plans, with more locations and menu innovations on the horizon. Our goal is to create a welcoming environment where locals and visitors alike can experience Fuku’s unique flavors every day.”
CEO Claudia Lezcano, a South Florida native who sees this as a true homecoming
At the heart of the menu are Fuku’s signature sandos -- each breaded in-house, served on a butter-toasted potato roll, and available in spicy or mild: the OG Sando with crispy fried chicken, Fuku mayo, and pickles; the Sweet & Spicy Sando with hand-breaded chicken glazed in Fuku Sweet & Spicy sauce, topped with pickled daikon and Fuku Crunch; and the Miso Ranch and Slaw Sando with crispy chicken, rice vinegar slaw, and miso scallion ranch. Sandos range from $10 to $12.
Beyond sandos, the menu features OG Tenders and Sweet & Spicy Tenders, Wedge Salad, Waffle Fries, Party Fries (topped with Fuku Mayo, Miso Ranch, Honey Mustard, Fuku Crunch, and scallions), Chicken Garlic Rice, Crunchy Slaw, Cucumber Salad, Potato Salad and craveable extras like Momofuku Chili Crunch and pickled toppings. For dessert, guests will enjoy a collaboration with Fookem’s Fabulous, the renowned Coconut Grove bakery, and Milk Bar cookies bringing a beloved fan-favorite classic into the mix. The beverage lineup keeps things equally cool and casual, with oolong sweet tea, yuzu lemonade, fountain sodas, slushies and a curated selection of wine and canned beer. Tenders range from $9 to $10, and sides from $4 to $6, with slushies and beverages priced at $3 to $6, offering approachable price points for casual dining or quick takeout.
The 2,000 square-foot Coral Gables location features an urban contemporary design with a welcoming, bright atmosphere. The interior showcases Fuku’s playful peach color, inspired by its namesake Momofuku, or “lucky peach.”
To mark opening day on Wednesday, March 11, Fuku will offer a series of on-site experiences and local collaborations, including:
Fuku’s Lucky 135 Drop: In recognition of the address at 135 Miracle Mile, the first 135 guests will receive a limited-edition tote designed by artist West of Chester, Momofuku Chili Crunch, Milk Bar cookies, a $20 Fuku gift card and Fuku brand merchandise. Five surprise "golden bags" will include a $100 Fuku gift card.
Beverage Highlights: Selections from a community loved craft brewery
On-site Experiences: Guests can enjoy interactive moments throughout the day, including a vintage photo booth and custom Fuku T-shirt screen printing.
With its laid-back, street-forward energy and menu built around fried chicken done right, Fuku Coral Gables is set to become a must-visit destination for locals, visitors, hospitality insiders, and anyone chasing the next flavor hit.
Guests of Fuku Coral Gables can enjoy dine-in or takeout, with convenient options for every lifestyle. Hours of operation will be Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please visit eatfuku.com and follow on instagram at @fuku.
