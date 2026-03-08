Sandos Finisterra Elevates 2026 Experience with New Culinary and Luxury Offerings
Sandos Finisterra is ushering in 2026 with a series of thoughtful updates designed to elevate the all-inclusive experience of the Los Cabos property. As part of its ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, Sandos Hotels & Resorts has introduced new culinary offerings, enhanced amenities, and upgraded guest experiences across Finisterra, in addition to proudly announcing the resort’s new 2026 Traveller Review Award from Booking.com.
The beloved Cupcake Café has unveiled an expanded menu, now featuring ice cream and a broader selection of sandwiches, adding more variety for casual bites available for guests throughout the day.
An on-site wine tasting experience has been introduced, creating a luxurious, experiential touch for guests interested in exploring new vintages during their Baja escape. Additionally, travelers may opt to purchase a Premium Bar wristband, granting them access to a new curated selection of upgraded beverages.
Balinese day beds were added to the family pool and are now readily available to book at an additional charge, providing a more exclusive and relaxed experience. To accompany the enhanced poolside offerings, the resort also launched a new, updated pool menu with expanded options, including a bigger selection of health-focused items to choose from.
These offerings reflect the resort’s focus on evolving with guest preferences while maintaining the spectacular cliffside views and warm hospitality that have come to define the iconic property.
The resort’s evolution, along with Sandos Finisterra’s recent recognition as a 2026 Booking.com Traveller Review Award winner, underscores its position as a long-standing leader in the destination and demonstrates why it continues to be a trusted all-inclusive choice in Los Cabos.
