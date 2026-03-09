Lilly Pulitzer Downtown Delray Celebrated One of the Oldest Historically Black Woman’s Clubs by Raising Monies for Student Scholarship
On February 28, 2026, the celebrated preppy brand Lilly Pulitzer hosted sips, tastes and shopping at their Downtown Delray Beach location that raised funds for the non-profit Frances J. Bright Woman’s Club’s student scholarships and 12th grade girls mentorship debutante program. This is the second year the event was held and co-chaired by Delray Beach native and volunteer Lori J. Durante who was joined this year by co-chair Joanne Ulysse-Elie who is a 2005 alumna of the debutante mentorship program of the Frances J. Bright Woman’s Club. Palermo’s Bakery made some edible treats from Lilly Pulitzer Rousseau’s namesake cookbook Essentially Lilly: A Guide to colorful entertaining co-authored by Jay Mulvaney. The mood was enlivened with saxophone music by 12th grader Elijah Holmes who is a member of the Atlantic High School Eagles War Band.
Frances J. Bright Woman’s Club is a non-profit 501c3 100% volunteer community service organization named in honor of Frances J. Bright, a Black educator, who came to Palm Beach County, Florida in year 1899 and was hired in 1900 to teach at ‘colored’ school #4 that was established in year 1895. Mrs. Bright was the first Black woman teacher in Delray Beach. The school initially operated from a thatched hut built by local Black residents located on historic NW 5th Avenue in Delray Beach. It was the first public school in Delray Beach. The first principal at Colored School #4 in year 1895 was Mr. B.F. James of Miami (Lemon City). The school was a part of the Dade County Public School System at that time because Palm Beach County was not incorporated as a separate county until year 1909.
The leaders of this prestigious organization of the FJBWC, who are also mentors for the 12th grade debutantes, are esteemed African American educators, professionals, and business owners who are the same composition type as those who established the FJBWC organization. The mission of FJBWC debutante program is to provide mentorship, etiquette training and cultural experiences for 12th grade high school girls who are invited into the program based on their academics and good character status. The debutante program also raises educational scholarship monies. Established in 1959, the Frances J. Bright Woman’s Club is one of the oldest historically Black civic organizations in continuous operation in Palm Beach County, Florida. In recognition of their 67 years of service, Palm Beach County Commissioner Bobby Powell presented FJBWC with a proclamation during Black History Month 2026.
For more information, contact volunteer co-chair Lori J. Durante 561-706-9420.
