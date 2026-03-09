The Perigon Miami Beach rises above Mid-Beach with sweeping Atlantic views and beachfront amenities Photo Courtesy of The Boundary

The Perigon Miami Beach Achieves Top Off as the First New Oceanfront Delivery on the Sand

The 17-Story OMA-Designed Tower Leads the Market as the First Oceanfront Residential Delivery of the Cycle, Outpacing All Others in the Pipeline