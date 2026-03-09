The Perigon Miami Beach Achieves Top Off as the First New Oceanfront Delivery on the Sand
Mast Capital, in joint venture with a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, today announced the topping off of The Perigon Miami Beach, bringing the landmark OMA-designed residential tower to its full architectural height and marking the first new oceanfront residential delivery in this development wave. Backed by exceptional sales success and ahead-of-schedule progress, The Perigon is the first in its class to reach this milestone, reinforcing its leadership in Miami Beach’s luxury market and highlighting its momentum among the next generation of ultra-luxury oceanfront developments. Rising 17 stories above the sands of Mid-Beach, occupancy is anticipated in 2027 with the project positioned to achieve sellout prior to completion.
“Reaching this milestone marks the full realization of The Perigon’s architectural vision,” said Camilo Miguel, Jr., CEO and Founder of Mast Capital. “From the outset, our ambition was to create a timeless oceanfront landmark, one that would elevate Mid-Beach and leave a lasting imprint on Miami Beach’s skyline. As buyers increasingly seek architecture of substance and longevity, The Perigon has emerged as a defining expression of this moment in the market.”
Designed by OMA, the globally renowned firm founded by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Rem Koolhaas, The Perigon marks the firm’s first residential project in the area and introduces a bold new architectural expression to Miami Beach’s shoreline. The diamond-shaped tower is conceived as a series of layered volumes unified into a singular sculptural form, maximizing light, air, and panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, and the city skyline. Appearing to hover above lush, immersive gardens designed by Gustafson Porter + Bowman, the landscape architect behind the Eiffel Tower’s green space, the building establishes a striking dialogue between architecture, landscape, and oceanfront setting.
The Perigon comprises 72 expansive two- to four-bedroom residences with interiors by acclaimed designer Tara Bernerd, envisioned as elevated villas in the sky and reflective of her signature approach, drawing inspiration from the understated elegance and relaxed refinement of Europe’s most celebrated coastal retreats Each home is defined by generous proportions, refined materials, and seamless indoor-outdoor living through deep, wraparound terraces.
The few remaining residences includes the coveted 01 Collection, a limited series of oceanfront residences representing the pinnacle of privacy, scale, and exclusivity. Starting at 4,869 square feet of interior space with an additional 1,512 square feet of terraces, each four-bedroom residence features an oceanfront kitchen with custom Italian cabinetry, over 40 feet of uninterrupted living and entertaining space, and a dramatic primary suite with a spa-like bath opening directly onto a private terrace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
“Architectural distinction has been a key driver of demand, as buyers increasingly seek a true power address, one that is instantly recognizable,” said Philip Freedman, Sales Director at The Perigon. “Now at its full architectural height, OMA’s vision stands unmistakable along the shoreline. As we approach completion, the building’s character and presence will be fully experienced by both residents and the broader community.”
The Perigon is anchored by more than 20,000 square feet of private amenities conceived to elevate oceanfront living to its most effortless expression. At its heart are Nota, an oceanfront dining destination, and FiftyThree, an intimate, residents-only speakeasy, both led by Michelin starred Chef Shaun Hergatt. Complementing the culinary experience are a 25-meter beachfront lap pool, private beach club, comprehensive spa and wellness facilities, fitness center, screening room, and a dramatic double-height lobby lounge designed for arrival and gathering alike.
A dedicated lifestyle concierge and residential butler, supported by 24-hour security, valet, house car service, pool and beach attendants, and in-residence dining, deliver a seamless, five-star residential experience. Ideally situated at 5333 Collins Avenue in the heart of Mid-Beach, The Perigon balances privacy with proximity, placing residents moments from the Bass Museum of Art, Bal Harbour Shops, acclaimed dining, Art Deco landmarks, and global events such as Art Basel Miami Beach, while preserving the calm and seclusion of a true oceanfront retreat.
Construction is led by Moss Construction, with exclusive sales and marketing handled by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. Remaining inventory is currently priced from $12.55 million.
For more information or to schedule a private preview, please visit www.theperigonmiamibeach.com, call 305-390-5333, or email info@theperigonmiamibeach.com.
