Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Launches Pocho Fino, a New Mexican-American Tequila
Next Century Spirits and Gabriel Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, announce the launch of Pocho Fino Tequila, a Mexican-American tequila authentically crafted with heritage in every drop and family in every toast.
Refined enough to sip neat, yet real enough to pair with tacos at 2AM, Pocho Fino is made for nights that don’t end when the clock says they should. The portfolio launches with a smooth and approachable Blanco alongside two distinctive flavored expressions: Mexican Candy and Grilled Pineapple, each bringing bold, nostalgic flavor inspired by culture and shared experiences.
Rooted in the heart of Mexico’s Tequila region and brought to life in the United States, Pocho Fino is more than a tequila. It reflects a legacy shaped by real culture, meaningful moments, and the joy of coming together. Premium in taste but approachable in spirit, Pocho Fino offers a smooth introduction for new tequila drinkers, layered flavor for seasoned enthusiasts, and a versatile pour for any celebration.
“As a proud Mexican-American, I wanted to make a tequila that celebrates both my roots,” said Gabriel Iglesias, Co-Founder of Pocho Fino Tequila. “When creating Pocho Fino Tequila, it was important to me that the tequila is approachable, full of flavor and fancy enough for a fine glass, or casual enough to drink out of a plastic cup. That’s what makes it my kind of tequila.”
Sharing his world with fans through laughter and heart, Pocho Fino continues Gabriel’s storytelling and heritage. At the heart of the brand, and featured on every bottle, is a tribute to Risa and Vinnie, Gabriel’s beloved dogs who have passed. Honored as the brand’s guardians, they watch over every sip, reminding us that joy, love, and family never fade.
Served with a smile, a story, and unmistakable Mexican-American spirit, Pocho Fino is built on love and poured for family, bringing together double flavor, double culture, and real agave. It is available in three expressions:
Crystal-clear and smooth, Pocho Fino Blanco Tequila (40% ABV) balances sweet cooked agave with bright citrus, tropical fruit, and a hint of earth and black pepper. The finish is clean and lightly sweet, elevated enough for a fine glass, but real enough to pair perfectly with late-night eats.
Candied watermelon meets fresh lime and jalapeño in Pocho Fino Mexican Candy (35% ABV). It’s sweet, spicy and citrusy – like your sister with the karaoke mic.
As sweet, smoky and smooth as Fluffy’s dance moves after midnight, Pocho Fino Grilled Pineapple (35% ABV) features the Blanco Tequila with grilled pineapple caramelized to perfection, kissed with a touch of hickory smoke and finished with the clean sweetness of agave.
“Next Century Spirits is proud to partner with Gabriel Iglesias to debut Pocho Fino Tequila, the first tequila in our award-winning portfolio,” said Next Century Spirits Co-CEO Anthony Moniello. “This is not another celebrity spirits launch, it’s a passion project for all of us that has been years in the making. Rooted in heritage, storytelling and Gabriel’s deep connection to his fans, Pocho Fino Tequila is crafted to honor tradition while delivering exceptional quality in every bottle – a brand we are all incredibly proud of.”
Pocho Fino Tequila is now available in 375ml ($17.99 SRP) and 750ml ($29.99 SRP) bottles at select retailers including Total Wine & More, BevMo!, Liquor Depot, Lee's Discount Liquor, and Walmart. The brand is currently distributed across California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona, with additional states launching monthly.
Pocho Fino’s 750ml bottles are also available for direct-to-consumer shipping nationwide at PochoFinoTequila.com. For more information, visit PochoFinoTequila.com and follow @PochoFinoTequila on Instagram.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.