The Sylvester Unveils a Playfully Reimagined Cocktail Menu in Midtown Miami

Midtown Miami favorite The Sylvester introduced a new cocktail menu that leaned into the bar’s signature personality. Known for its retro aesthetic, mischievous sense of humor, and inventive drinks, the venue revealed a lineup that revisited beloved cocktail structures while giving them a distinctly South Florida interpretation.
The updated menu centered on recognizable classics such as martinis, margaritas, spritzes, and highballs. Each drink followed a familiar blueprint but arrived with unexpected flavors, tropical accents, and a sense of playful experimentation that has long defined the bar’s identity. The result was a collection of cocktails that felt accessible at first glance yet carried layers of creativity once the glass hit the table.
Familiar Foundations With a Florida Twist
The new program featured 10 original cocktails alongside 2 returning favorites that have become staples at The Sylvester: the spicy passion fruit margarita Vaxxxed & Waxxxed and the clarified mezcal based Albino Gator.
“This menu is exactly who we are. We wanted the drinks to feel approachable, a little silly and undeniably fun, while still showcasing the level of creativity, skill and technique we’re capable of behind the bar.”
Rensel Cabrera, Bar Manager at The Sylvester
Each cocktail began with a recognizable structure before being reworked with Florida-inspired ingredients and high level bartending techniques such as clarification and carbonation. The approach allowed the bar to maintain technical precision while leaning into humor and personality through playful names and unexpected flavor combinations.
A Cocktail Lineup With Personality
Several drinks on the menu drew inspiration from South Florida culture and ingredients.
Only in Dade leaned into local flavor with a guava pastelito inspired profile built around Zacapa rum, guava, and mascarpone foam. Vice City layered Santa Teresa 1796 rum with raspberry, cafecito, cacao, and lime in a combination that nodded to Miami’s coffee culture.
Elsewhere, the bar explored reimagined martinis. The B.B.L Martini, short for Better Basic Lychee Martini, blended Grey Goose vodka with lychee, coconut, and locally sourced JoJo jasmine tea, offering a floral and lightly tropical interpretation of a familiar favorite.
Hungry Eyes approached the espresso martini through a different lens. The cocktail combined Patrón Reposado tequila with plantain, banana, vanilla, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, and cold brew.
Techniques Behind the Glass
Beyond playful flavor combinations, the menu placed a strong emphasis on technique. Clarification, a process that removes solids from a liquid while preserving flavor, appeared throughout the lineup. Carbonation also played a role, adding a light effervescence to several drinks.
Cream Team demonstrated both methods in a clarified and carbonated highball inspired by an orange creamsicle. The drink blended Tanqueray gin with tangerine, vanilla, caramel, and yogurt for a silky texture and sparkling finish.
Lizard Queen followed a similar path, pairing Mijenta Blanco tequila with yuzu, lemongrass, and ginger before undergoing clarification and carbonation to achieve a crisp profile.
Nostalgia With a Sense of Humor
The Sylvester has always leaned into nostalgia, and the new menu continued that tradition while adding a slightly chaotic sense of fun.
Not a Tomatini paid homage to a beloved tomato based martini served at another restaurant bar. The Sylvester version used The Botanist gin alongside strawberry, tomato, and balsamic for a bright and savory profile.
Susie Spritz introduced a lighter option with Ketel One vodka, kiwi, mint, and sparkling wine topped with apple foam. Peach Fuzz combined Jameson Irish whiskey with peach, basil, passion flower, and yogurt, while Barrylicious brought together Teeling Small Batch whiskey with blackberry, coconut, and cherry bark vanilla.
Returning fan favorites rounded out the menu. Vaxxxed & Waxxxed continued to deliver its signature spicy passion fruit margarita built with Don Julio Blanco, passion fruit, Aperol, and a house spicy tincture. Albino Gator remained a cult favorite featuring Ilegal Joven mezcal with watermelon, cilantro, mint, and jalapeño, clarified to achieve its signature appearance.
Designed for Energy and Volume
The cocktail program was also designed to match The Sylvester’s evolving identity as a higher energy destination, particularly on weekends when the bar shifts into a club-like atmosphere.
The drinks balanced complexity with efficiency, allowing bartenders to deliver thoughtful cocktails quickly as crowds gather and the dance floor fills. It reflected a broader goal of maintaining hospitality and consistency even during the busiest nights.
Where to Experience the New Menu
The Sylvester is located at 3456 North Miami Avenue in Midtown Miami. The bar operates Tuesday through Thursday from 5:00 PM to 2:00 AM and Friday through Saturday from 5:00 PM to 3:00 AM.
