GreenRow Opens First Retail Store in New York’s SoHo Neighborhood
GreenRow, portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the opening of the brand’s first-ever brick-and-mortar store, prominently located in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. The new flagship store marks a major milestone for the brand taking GreenRow’s mission-driven approach to thoughtfully designed and responsibly crafted home furnishings into a physical retail experience.
Located at 47 Howard Street in New York City, the new GreenRow SoHo store is designed to feel like a lived-in home rather than a traditional showroom—inviting customers to slow down, explore, and experience GreenRow’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and timeless design. The store highlights GreenRow’s dedication to creating heirloom quality furniture and textiles by showcasing the brand’s products that are designed to last, age beautifully, and minimize environmental impact. From FSC-certified solid wood furniture to upholstery pieces crafted from natural, responsibly sourced materials, the new SoHo store celebrates GreenRow’s commitment to sustainability without compromising color, quality, or comfort. Customers visiting the store will be able to explore the brand’s full assortment of furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs, and décor, alongside a curated selection of original art, one-of-a-kind vintage and found pieces available for purchase.
“GreenRow is a powerful example of the entrepreneurial spirit and passion for creativity that exists within our company,” said Williams-Sonoma, Inc. President and CEO Laura Alber. "The new SoHo store embodies the exuberance of GreenRow’s unique style and embraces the brand’s mix of colorful details paired with traditional design elements. We look forward to welcoming customers into our new store, and we are grateful to the team that created such an inviting and inspiring space.”
“Our customers care deeply about how things are made and how they live in their homes,” said GreenRow Vice President, Jaimee Seabury. “The new store creates the opportunity for us to showcase our assortment and tell the stories behind each GreenRow product in a more tactile, immersive way—allowing customers to experience the craftsmanship behind each piece.”
Launched in 2023, GreenRow offers thoughtfully designed furniture, rugs, bedding, bath, baby, tabletop, lighting, and décor. Every product in the GreenRow assortment prioritizes utilizing innovative, sustainable manufacturing practices with low-impact materials wherever possible and supports at least one of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s social or environmental initiatives. The handmade, artisanal craftsmanship of select products in the assortment along with the uniqueness of the materials used—including responsibly sourced linen, cotton, wood, and recycled materials, also makes several pieces in the brand’s assortments one-of-a-kind or limited edition.
To celebrate the new store opening, GreenRow will host a grand opening weekend Friday, March 6, 2026, through Sunday, March 8, 2026. The celebration is open to the community to experience the brand in person with a portion of proceeds from the opening weekend’s sales being donated to the New York Botanical Garden.
GreenRow Store Details
Address: 47 Howard Street, New York, NY 10013
Phone: 212-993-6482
Store Hours: Monday – Saturday 10am – 7pm / Sunday 11am – 6pm
For more information about GreenRow, please visit: www.GreenRow.com.
About Greenrow
GreenRow is a mission-driven home furnishings brand that creates modern heirlooms that balance beauty, comfort, and integrity—proving that design can be aspirational and responsibly made. Every product in the GreenRow assortment supports at least one of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s social or environmental initiatives and is made using innovative, low-impact manufacturing practices wherever possible. The collections showcase a commitment to craftsmanship and prioritize responsibly sourced materials—including linen, cotton, wood, and recycled fibers—selected for their quality, durability, and reduced environmental impact.
About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs, retail stores, and business-to-business. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, South Korea, India and the Philippines.
