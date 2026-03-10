HEAL Café Opens in Midtown Miami as a Calm Space in a Loud World
HEAL Café is now open in Midtown Miami at 3252 NE 1st Ave, Suite 111, offering a design-led wellness café experience built on the simple idea that feeling good should be a habit, not a luxury. Created as “a deep breath with a spark of energy,” HEAL pairs intentional hospitality with nourishing meals, mindful drinks, and an emotionally grounding space that helps guests slow down, reset, and reconnect, moment by moment.
“We built HEAL around the belief that wellness should feel effortless, something that naturally fits into your everyday life and transforms how you feel from the inside out,” said Libria Dze, Partner of HEAL Café. “From the food you nourish yourself with to the environment you spend time in, every detail was created intentionally so HEAL can be a space where people feel supported, grounded, and able to reset.”
Designed with serene Japanese minimalism and guided by Feng Shui principles, HEAL was built to feel good to be in, calm, warm, and quietly energizing. Every curve, texture, and earthy tone was chosen with intention so the space flows effortlessly, supporting focus, clarity, and balance throughout the day.
HEAL’s story is deeply personal. The café was inspired by founder Diren Mansour’s daughter, a quiet force who reshaped the meaning of time, presence, and what truly matters. Through her, life began to move at a different rhythm, one that values intention, gentleness, and the beauty found in everyday rituals.
“My daughter changed the way I see time and presence. She reminded me that the most meaningful moments are often the quiet, everyday ones,” said Mansour. “HEAL was born during a period of deep reflection in our lives, a healing journey that taught us to slow down, care more deeply, and be present.”
The name HEAL reflects that journey. What began as a personal path toward healing evolved into a space where others could experience the same sense of pause and intention. More than a café, HEAL invites people to turn simple rituals —coffee, matcha, breakfast, lunch, or even a moment between meetings—into something mindful: a chance to slow down, reconnect, and care.
What Makes HEAL Different
No seed oils, ever: No shortcuts, just quality ingredients crafted with care.
Wellness-meets-hospitality: A café experience built around daily routines: focus, flow, comfort, and connection.
Coffee as ritual: Espresso is prepared on a Victoria Arduino machine for a clean, consistent flavor and mindful preparation.
Matcha-forward menu: Signature ceremonial matcha drinks, including Strawberry Matcha Latte and Coconut Cloud Matcha.
A shining highlight in Midtown: A neighborhood anchor for remote work, meetups, and morning-to-midday rituals.
Menu Highlights
Breakfast and lunch favorites include Avocado Toast, Truffle Scramble on Sourdough, Steak & Eggs, bowls and salads like The Healing Bowl and Garden of HEAL, rotating vegan Soup of the Day, and desserts such as Burnt Basque Cheesecake and Matcha Soft Serve. Signature smoothies include Skin Glow, Green Vitality, and The Muscle Rebuild.
