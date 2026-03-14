Baha Mar Unveils World's First Resort-Centric Podcast Studio
Baha Mar, the Caribbean’s leading luxury resort destination, has unveiled the property’s latest development, The Studio at Baha Mar. The standalone venue will host top-tier podcast talent, intimate celebrity interviews, live-streamed shows and lifestyle-driven guest experiences for travelers of all ages. As the world’s first resort-centric podcast experience, located adjacent to the beach in the heart of the resort poolscape, The Studio at Baha Mar is a first class, acoustically soundproofed audio and visual production environment, complete with flexible lighting, high-tech streaming capabilities, and live audience seating. The Studio features a refined café, bar and expansive terrace, allowing resort guests to enjoy elevated food and beverage offerings. A striking departure from traditional studio settings, the luxurious, multi-purpose space is designed for conversation, connection, and creativity.
“We are proud to once again redefine what a resort experience can be. The Studio at Baha Mar brings global conversations to The Bahamas, providing the world’s most influential voices with a novel way to engage directly with audiences who value unprecedented access, spontaneous entertainment and meaningful connections while traveling. With almost 600 million podcast listeners globally in 2025, it’s an incredible way to showcase Baha Mar.”
Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar
In celebration of The Studio’s Grand Opening, Baha Mar invited five top podcast hosts to ditch the sound booth for the sparkling blue waters of The Bahamas. From February 26 - 27, 2026, The Studio opened its doors for a podcast residency in partnership with iHeartMedia, the global leader in audio storytelling, welcoming My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, 9021OMG with Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad, misspelling and I Choose Me. Throughout the year, iHeartMedia will bring 26 of their top shows to The Studio at Baha Mar.
“Podcasting is an incredibly intimate medium, built on trust and connection. By bringing our iconic shows to Baha Mar, we’re extending that connection beyond headphones and into real-world experiences. This partnership allows our talent and audiences to engage in newly innovative ways, while set against one of the most beautiful backdrops in the world.”
Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts
Baha Mar is working with multiple media companies to bring a range of top-performing shows to The Studio in 2026 and beyond. Fan-favorite podcast hosts and their celebrity guests will record on-site in The Bahamas, turning content into unforgettable connection for fans, resort guests and more. Shows, talent, and dates will be announced on a rolling basis.
In addition to visiting podcast residencies, The Studio will serve as a permanent creative hub at Baha Mar, hosting immersive guest programming designed to inspire connection, learning, and storytelling across generations. Planned initiatives include:
Baha Mar-branded original content spotlighting personalities from across the resort destination and The Bahamas
Youth programming, including introductory podcasting workshops for children focused on storytelling, interviewing, and digital creativity
Multigenerational experiences, such as guided storytelling sessions and recorded oral histories designed to preserve family legacies
For more on The Studio’s upcoming programming, including exclusive recordings and fan-forward experiences, visit https://bahamar.com/the-studio/. To inquire about booking The Studio at Baha Mar, please reach out directly to thestudio@bahamar.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.