Baha Mar Unveils World's First Resort-Centric Podcast Studio

Baha Mar, the Caribbean’s leading luxury resort destination, has unveiled the property’s latest development, The Studio at Baha Mar. The standalone venue will host top-tier podcast talent, intimate celebrity interviews, live-streamed shows and lifestyle-driven guest experiences for travelers of all ages. As the world’s first resort-centric podcast experience, located adjacent to the beach in the heart of the resort poolscape, The Studio at Baha Mar is a first class, acoustically soundproofed audio and visual production environment, complete with flexible lighting, high-tech streaming capabilities, and live audience seating. The Studio features a refined café, bar and expansive terrace, allowing resort guests to enjoy elevated food and beverage offerings. A striking departure from traditional studio settings, the luxurious, multi-purpose space is designed for conversation, connection, and creativity.