The Most Luxurious Miami Music Week 2026 Events to Experience Across Miami

Miami Music Week has long served as the city’s unofficial opening act to spring, drawing DJs, producers, and music lovers from across the globe for several days of late nights, sunlit sets, and high-energy celebrations. In 2026, the week unfolds across Miami Beach, Downtown, Brickell, and the Miami River with a lineup that balances festival-scale performances and more intimate, design-driven gatherings.
For those who prefer their dance floors paired with skyline views, waterfront terraces, and culinary credentials, the following events offer a more elevated way to experience the week. These standout happenings combine sought-after artists, immersive venues, and thoughtful hospitality programming, shaping a Miami Music Week itinerary that feels distinctly Miami.
Miami Music Week rarely intersects with Michelin-starred omakase craftsmanship, yet that is exactly the premise behind this one-night culinary and music collaboration on Wednesday, March 25. Miami’s SHINGO, the city’s Michelin-starred omakase restaurant led by chef Shingo Akikuni, joins forces with Sushi Noz chef Nozomu Abe for a rare evening at Fooq’s.
Guests can experience a handroll-focused dining presentation while a carefully curated soundtrack unfolds in the background. The musical highlight arrives with a Richie Hawtin b2b Dubfire set, accompanied by contributions from Magda, bringing a deep techno edge to an intimate dining environment where music and culinary precision share equal footing.
Music Week is not limited to DJ booths. At the ornate Faena Theater, a new original production titled OBSESSION offers a theatrical interpretation of nightlife energy. Presented by Faena Live in collaboration with performance art collective Quixotic, the show blends live vocals, choreography, and cinematic visuals inside the gilded theater. Performances run Thursdays at 8 PM, and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and 10:30 PM, with tickets starting at $100.
Specialty cocktails enhance the experience. Options include the First Glace, crafted with Bombay Sapphire, St. Germain, PJ Brut Champagne, lemon juice, and simple syrup, and Reflected Desire, made with Grey Goose, lychee liqueur, mulled raspberries, lemon juice, egg whites, and rice paper.
High above Downtown Miami, Giselle pairs dining with music programming during Music Week. Guests can explore the restaurant’s à la carte menu, which includes dishes such as the Volcano Roll with stone crab and crispy shrimp, Roasted Chilean Sea Bass Dumplings with citrus miso and truffle, and a Cowgirl Ribeye for two.
A highlight of the week is Bikini Beats, a fashion and music collaboration featuring 16 international DJs and producers including Alex Pizzuti, Block & Crown, Jude & Frank, and Leandro Da Silva. The evening also includes a luxury swimwear presentation by Atelier Martinez, a live performance by Hungarian singer Monika Kiss, and a violin performance.
Located along the Miami River, CASA NEOS presents a multi-day program across its lounge and waterfront beach club.
March 26: Adam Ten
March 27: Toman
March 28: Mason Collective
March 29: Miguelle & Tons
March 28: CamelPhat
March 29: Luciano
The property’s design combines Mediterranean dining spaces, rooftop lounges, and waterfront club areas across 30,000 square feet.
Located above MILA restaurant on Meridian Avenue, MILA Lounge introduces a refined late-night program during Music Week.
March 25: Mont Rouge, Nico de Andrea, Sasson
March 26: Shimza
March 27: Kaz James
March 28: Marten Lou
March 29: Onomaa
Evenings begin with dinner and down-tempo music before transitioning into full electronic sets.
Watson Island’s Joia Beach delivers a multi-day program that blends open-air dancing with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay.
DJs Deron, DJ Freespirit, Eran Hersh, Guztavo PT, Ketzal, Teddy-O, Tekkman, Tom Enzy, and surprise guests lead a beachside showcase rooted in Mediterranean club culture.
Featuring Markem and additional surprise performers, this sunset gathering brings together a curated lineup of Miami-based and international artists.
A day-to-night beach celebration led by Juany Bravo and guest DJs.
DJs Simone Vitullo, Barbossa, The Neighbors, Jude & Frank, and special guests close the weekend.
Bagatelle Miami River transforms its waterfront terrace into a daytime dance floor on Sunday, March 29, beginning at noon. Headlining the event is Amsterdam house duo ANOTR, whose groove-driven sets combine house rhythms with disco influences. French Mediterranean cuisine, river views, and a lively afternoon crowd define the experience.
Few venues define Miami nightlife quite like inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and its 2026 Miami Music Week programming reads like a global house music showcase. The week begins Wednesday, March 25, with Carlita and LP Giobbi, two artists known for blending classical training with forward-thinking electronic production.
Momentum builds Thursday, March 26, when underground tech-house powerhouse PAWSA takes the decks with his signature rolling percussion and minimalist grooves. The weekend shifts into a global house rhythm on Friday, March 27, with Grammy Award–winning DJ Black Coffee, whose work on the album Subconsciously helped bring Afro-influenced house to worldwide audiences.
On Saturday, March 28, Swiss melodic techno duo Adriatique transforms the legendary club into an immersive late-night journey built around layered melodies and hypnotic rhythms. LIV concludes its Music Week programming on Sunday, March 29 with a closing party edition of LIV on Sunday featuring special guests yet to be announced.
Music Week at Nikki Beach brings four days of beachfront programming.
March 26 | Vice Hours | 12 PM – 8 PM
Featuring Kimotion, Cimeo, and Nikki Beach resident DJs.
March 27 | No Xcuses with EDX | 12 PM – 8 PM
March 28 | Saturdance with Deron | 12 PM – 8 PM
March 29 | House Brunch x Soluna | 11 AM – 8 PM
Guests can reserve tables, beds, or cabanas for extended daytime experiences.
The Monte Carlo nightlife concept Selva makes its Miami debut above Amazonico in Brickell.
March 26: Nic Fanciulli
March 27: Surprise guest (TBA)
March 28: Riordan
Tickets are available in advance through Posh.
Perched above the city, Las’ Lap Rooftop hosts a Music Week celebration on Friday, March 27 that blends nightlife and panoramic views. Founded by James Beard Award–winning chef Kwame Onwuachi, the space offers a high-energy setting where DJ Cass Stacks leads an open-format set spanning house, hip-hop, dancehall, and party classics.
Inspired by the glamour of 1950s Miami Beach, The Living Room offers a different pace during Music Week evenings. Nightly performances feature guest musicians and singers performing original songs and reinterpretations across genres including jazz, swing, disco, and contemporary hits. Plush leopard-pattern seating, red velvet accents, and craft cocktails create a lounge atmosphere that feels intimate yet theatrical.
After several nights of late-night events, The Coffee Party offers a daytime reset on March 28 from 11 AM to 4 PM at Tala Beach. The event begins with Morning Movements, a Pilates-inspired workout led by Sandy González of Anatomy, followed by house music sets from curated DJs, local vendors, and wellness experiences. Strong espresso, ocean breezes, and community-driven programming create a refreshing daytime ritual during Music Week.
At Sexy Fish Miami, Music Week unfolds across three nights of programming beginning at 10 PM each evening.
March 26: Warren Williams b2b Julian OK
March 27: Gordo
March 28: Haute Couture Music takeover featuring DJ Yass, Vanity, FNX Omar, and The Checkup
The restaurant’s immersive visuals and production design add a theatrical backdrop to the DJ sets.
In Sunset Harbour, the private membership venue Harbour Club continues its Music Series, welcoming festival-level DJs into a room limited to roughly 100 guests.
March 21: Carlita
March 26: DJ Levi
The concept focuses on intimate performances within a design-forward lounge environment.
At The Goodtime Hotel, daytime pool parties take over the third-floor deck throughout the week.
March 27: BISCITS
March 28: Chus & Ceballos and Friends
Additional DJs across the week include Mark Knight, Technasia, Crusy, Amal Nemer, and Oscar De Rivera.
High Noon Sessions take place March 27 through March 29 from 12 PM to 4 PM at Vista Rooftop Bar & Lounge.
Janny Chaos
Rozzi
Georgia Mafia
Saturday includes a Mijenta Tequila activation, while Sunday’s program features a Reset & Recover experience with Aperol spritz offerings and a Monday Fresh juice bar.
In Little River, Lion’s Den offers an intimate vinyl-focused listening experience throughout the week.
March 25: Richie Hawtin b2b Dubfire, Magda, Satoshi Tomiie, DJ nigir
March 26: Rebolledo (Vinyl)
March 27: Ageless, Nicolas Matar
March 28: Doc Martin, DJ Sneak
March 29: Heimlich Knuller, Nico Bernardini b2b Manumat
The venue emphasizes analog sound systems and a cocktail-focused lounge environment.
London’s legendary Ministry of Sound celebrates its 35-year world tour with a Miami collaboration alongside Hard Times at Sable Miami on Friday, March 27 from 7 PM to 4 AM. Headliners include Dennis Ferrer and Derrick Carter, joined by HoneyLuv b2b FLETCH, Olive F, Chuck Daniels b2b Doorly, Misturada, Tony Deep Disco, Jake Mercer, Foz, and Travis Casa. The venue features an indoor vinyl listening lounge and an outdoor garden stage.
One of the world’s most recognized ultraclubs, E11EVEN Miami presents a seven-night lineup from March 23 to March 29.
March 23: Damaged Goods
March 24: Benjamin Lloyd
March 25: Oliver Heldens
March 26: Deadmau5
March 27: Diplo
March 28: Steve Aoki
March 29: Vintage Culture
Open 24 hours, the venue blends music, performance, and hospitality throughout the week.
Music Week in Miami has always been about more than the music itself. It is a convergence of nightlife, design, hospitality, and culture that reflects the city’s global energy. The 2026 edition leans into that spirit with beachfront sets, rooftop gatherings, and intimate listening rooms that stretch across the city’s most distinctive venues.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.