Cookie Head Debuts: A Sweet Evolution from Blueprint Cookies
Blueprint Cookies, the beloved chef-driven cookie concept known for its warm hospitality and from-scratch desserts, is officially evolving into Cookie Head, a bold new identity, bringing a fresh, playful, and indulgent approach to confections across Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Dubai.
Known for its crave-worthy cookies, brownies, and rotating specialty sweets, Cookie Head marks the next chapter of growth for the brand, expanding beyond its cookie roots into a more dynamic dessert and beverage destination. New offerings include a signature soft-serve program, the ability to blend any dessert on the menu into an indulgent Brain Freeze, and the addition of classic drip coffee, all while remaining true to the foundation that built its loyal following.
“At our core, nothing changes, and that’s the best part. We’re still rooted in a hospitality-first mindset and committed to serving high-quality, made-from-scratch desserts. What’s new is the energy. Cookie Head gives us the freedom to turn up the fun, amplify the experience, and create even bigger moments of delight for every single guest who walks through our doors.”
Paloma Machado-McGowan, CMO of Cookie Head
While cookies remain at the heart of the brand, Cookie Head expands the experience with a broader dessert program designed to invite guests to indulge in new ways. The menu features four permanent cookie favorites like the Chocolate Chip cookie, Cookies & Cream cookie, Classic Sugar cookie, and a vegan and gluten‑free cookie, alongside a monthly rotating selection of six to eight additional cookies and specialty desserts, including the fudgy Brookie, Flourless Chocolate Cake, brownie, bars, and more. At least one vegan and one gluten‑free option are always available, ensuring every guest can satisfy their sweet tooth.
Beyond baked items, soft‑serve ice cream is available in classic vanilla and rotating seasonal flavors, while signature milkshakes are offered year‑round with limited‑time varieties inspired by holidays and monthly themes. Brain Freezes™, Cookie Head’s playful twist on a blended soft serve and baked item treat, deliver a crave‑worthy, over‑the‑top dessert moment. Hot and cold drip coffee rounds out the menu, giving guests the perfect pairing to complement their sweets.
The brand’s new identity comes to life through an imaginative and expressive color palette of dark and light purple, orange, and pink, capturing the cheer and energy that Cookie Head brings to every location. Each store will celebrate its official rebrand starting at 11 a.m. on the following dates:
Saturday, March 14 – Rittenhouse, Philadelphia, PA
Saturday, March 21 – Richboro, PA
Saturday, March 28 – Coral Springs, FL
Sunday, March 29 – Boca Raton, FL
Saturday, April 4 – Fort Lauderdale & Plantation, FL
To mark the occasion, Cookie Head is rolling out exciting giveaways and limited-time exclusives. The first 100 guests at each location will receive free soft serve topped with a mini cookie, while one lucky guest per location will find a hidden “Golden Coin” in their cup, winning free cookies for a year (limited to four per month). The first 25 guests in line will also receive a limited-edition Cookie Head tote bag filled with surprise merchandise and promotional items. Florida locations will enjoy an extra special treat: the return of the “Doughnookie”, a donut-stuffed cookie, with only 50 available per store.
Each location is a destination to explore new flavors and seasonal treats, with cookies, brownies, baked items, soft serve, and rotating specialty desserts available daily for lunch, dinner, weekend bites, or any sweet moment. For hours, locations, and updates on rotating menus and seasonal specials, visit www.cookiehead.com, follow @cookieheadco on Instagram, or download the Cookie Head app.
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