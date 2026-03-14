Experience Elevated Dining at Takay: Miami's Intimate Omakase Counter
This spring, Miami’s Coral Way corridor will welcome Takay, an intimate new omakase counter from founding partners Glen Kotlyarski and Yoni Matz. Rooted in Japanese tradition, the 800-square-foot space will host just 10 guests per seating (with two seatings per night) for a highly personal chef-driven experience defined by precision, seasonality and a hospitality-first approach.
Designed by internationally acclaimed Japan-based architecture firm KTX, Takay blends traditional Japanese design with subtle nods to Miami. Upon entry, guests are welcomed by a Japanese Zen garden, setting the tone for a calm, intentional atmosphere. Anchoring the space is a sculptural “Wooden Wave,” a custom installation crafted from layered Japanese hinoki wood. Dramatically arcing overhead, the piece is inspired by Hokusai’s iconic Great Wave off Kanagawa and stretches across the room, creating a ripple effect above guests seated at the omakase counter. The imported wood carries throughout the restaurant in the sushi counter, shelving, and latticework, a Japanese architectural technique that arranges wood in patterned grids. Shoji-style rice paper panels line the walls, softly filtering light around the counter, while locally sourced coral stone nods to Miami’s natural landscape.
Adapted from the Japanese word takai, meaning “high” or “elevated,” Takay reflects its founders’ standards of excellence. Chef Glen, Takay’s culinary lead, has more than 20 years of experience in fine dining kitchens worldwide, including the Jean-Georges Group and Michelin-starred omakase counters such as Hiden. Matz, a hospitality entrepreneur and chef who rose through the ranks of restaurant groups across Canada, brings a meticulous, detail-driven approach shaped by his astrophysics background.
“We’re so excited to finally share Takay with Miami. It’s the culmination of decades of experience and a deep respect for Japanese culture. More than serving sushi, it’s about creating a welcoming ambience where guests feel at home. We want to remove the intimidation sometimes associated with omakase while maintaining exceptional quality and precision.”
Matz
Upon opening, Takay will offer two nightly seatings, each with a 17-course Signature Omakase ($225 per person) and a 20-course Reserve Omakase ($275 per person). Each omakase is thoughtfully paced, with a complimentary welcome beverage and warm towel presented before each course. Rooted in tradition yet intentionally approachable, each seating is designed to feel conversational and welcoming, with chefs guiding guests through each course and explaining each dish as it’s served.
Guided by Edomae tradition, a Tokyo style of sushi that enhances the natural flavor of fish, the menu emphasizes pristine sourcing and seasonal ingredients. Seafood and specialty products will be flown in from Japan, complemented by seasonal produce from local farms. Each omakase features a progression of sashimi, nigiri and select cooked plates, each prepared to enhance flavor while preserving the integrity of the ingredients. Seatings conclude with a seasonal dessert and traditional Japanese tea service.
“We want to exceed our guests’ expectations at every seating. Because the menu changes with the seasons, no two experiences are exactly the same. It gives us the opportunity to refine the progression — adjusting temperature and texture, considering aroma and visual presentation — so all senses are engaged as guests move through the meal.”
Chef Glen
A curated beverage program features sake pairings, champagne and wine.
Takay is located at 2296 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145. It will be open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, with seatings at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. For more information and reservations, visit takaymiami.com.
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