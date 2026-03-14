Gaggenau Unveils 'Presence' at Milan Design Week: A Fusion of Design and Innovation
Gaggenau, the luxury brand for professional-grade home appliances, will present ‘Presence’ at Villa Necchi Campiglio during Milan Design Week, from April 21-26, 2026. The installation marks the third chapter in the brand’s Milan Design Week series, following ‘A Statement of Form’ in 2022 and ‘The Elevation of Gravity’ in 2024.
Rooted in Gaggenau’s guiding principle of traditional avant-garde, ‘Presence’ is conceived as an architectural installation defined by deliberate restraint and spatial clarity. Created in collaboration with long-standing architectural partners 1zu33, the installation is set within the historic grounds of Villa Necchi Campiglio, a landmark of Milanese modernism. Throughout the week, the installation will welcome architects, designers and kitchen professionals, offering a space for engagement, exchange and discovery.
“Milan Design Week has always given us the opportunity to express ideas that go beyond the product. ‘Presence’ is about refining to what is essential: allowing space, material and light to speak on behalf of the brand. Here, the distractions and noise of Milan will give way to clarity. It will be a refuge for the design community, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to Villa Necchi Campiglio.”
Dr. Peter Goetz, Managing Director of Gaggenau
Set to officially debut for the first time at Milan Design Week, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the new Vario Cooling Expressive Series. Designed to integrate into a contemporary-living space, the Vario Cooling Expressive Series reflects the brand’s commitment to design and architectural collaboration.
As part of the Vario Cooling Expressive Series, attendees will be among the first to experience the Sommelier Sensor. A Gaggenau exclusive and industry-first innovation, the Sommelier Sensor uses infrared technology to read the wine’s internal temperature. Moving beyond traditional storage, this groundbreaking feature introduces precision preparation, calculating and displaying the optimal time for the wine to reach its ideal serving temperature.
Mikkel Brandt Bugge, Industrial Designer, referring to the advanced wine unit, which ensures each bottle is brought to the ideal serving temperature through integrated wine tempering technology says:
“Offering flexible adaption to your needs and preferences, the wine cabinet is designed to showcase and preserve your wine, within the best conditions and in the most elegant way.”
Mikkel Brandt Bugge, Industrial Designer
In addition to the Sommelier Sensor, guests will be able to experience Gaggenau’s Professional Freshness System. Moving beyond traditional crispers, this system reimagines the preservation of ingredients in the modern kitchen. Featuring independent motorized dampers that create distinct, scientifically calibrated microclimates within each drawer, the system works to preserve the flavor and texture of every ingredient.
Culinary culture has always been intrinsic to Gaggenau’s identity and forms an integral part of every installation. For ‘Presence’, the culinary integration was developed in close dialogue with the architecture and in collaboration with three-Michelin-star chef Tohru Nakamura, complementing and reinforcing the spatial experience.
‘Presence’ at Villa Necchi Campiglio, Milan will be open to the press on April 20, 2026 from 10:00AM–2:00PM, and to the public from April 21-26, 2026, daily from 11:00AM–6:00PM (last entry at 5:00PM).
For further information and to register your visit to ‘Presence’, please visit: gaggenau.com/milan2026.
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