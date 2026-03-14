George Clooney, Rande Gerber, And Mike Meldman Introduce Crazy Mountain
From George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman comes a new kind of beer - one made for good times and clear minds.
Crazy Mountain is a premium non-alc lager-style brew for those who want to live healthier without giving up the taste, ritual, camaraderie, and satisfaction of drinking a cold one.
"We wanted to create a beer that lets you enjoy the moment, as well as the morning after. Something real, refreshing and crafted for the way we actually live today."
Rande Gerber
Delivering a great-tasting non-alc brew takes time and real technical skill. Using our process means we don't have to remove alcohol after brewing, so we keep the integrity of the flavor from start to finish.
Each 12 oz can contains approximately 65 calories and currently comes in two varieties: Original, a non-alcoholic take on a classic lager, and Lime. Both are clean, crisp, and crafted to deliver the same experience without the after-effects.
"This isn't just a beer - it's a choice. Crazy Mountain belongs to everyone pushing for more and wanting to live wide open - whether it's riding the biggest wave, climbing the highest mountain, the fight they show up for, or the dream they refuse to let go of. It's beer, only freer."
Rande Gerber
Crazy Mountain is rolling out across select US markets in 2026 with a national expansion to follow and is available for purchase at www.crazymountain.com.