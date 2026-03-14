Lilly Pulitzer Revives Iconic Galloping Gals Print for Year of the Horse Celebration
Lilly Pulitzer celebrates the spirit of equestrian heritage and vibrant resort style with the return of its archival Galloping Gals print, originally introduced in 1976. Timed to the celebratory Year of the Horse, the brand reintroduces the dynamic pattern across a curated assortment of ready-to-wear pieces, novelty embroidery, and statement accessories.
Rich in texture and movement, Galloping Gals captures a spirited herd of running horses, creating a bold visual rhythm that reflects both motion and playfulness. The archival print embodies the brand’s signature blend of heritage and optimism, reimagined for a new generation of Lilly lovers.
To bring the story to life, the campaign features accomplished Grand Prix show jumping competitors Hannah Selleck and Will Walker. Known for their dedication to the sport and deep connection to equestrian culture, the riders embody the energy, elegance, and athleticism that define the Galloping Gals motif.
“Horses represent freedom, strength, and timeless elegance—qualities that feel incredibly aligned with Lilly Pulitzer’s heritage. Reviving the Galloping Gals print from our archives felt like the perfect way to celebrate the Year of the Horse while honoring the brand’s playful history. It’s a print full of movement and joy, designed to bring a sense of occasion to race days, spring events, and everyday moments alike.”
Mira Fain, Chief Creative Officer at Lilly Pulitzer
The collection invites fans to “hurry up and hoof it” into the season with vibrant pieces designed for race-day style and beyond. With its spirited energy and vintage roots, Galloping Gals is poised to be the mane event of the season.
The Year of the Horse assortment and Galloping Gals print styles are available now at Lilly Pulitzer boutiques and online.
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