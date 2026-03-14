Mr. C Residences Boca Raton Unveils First Look at Bellini Restaurant
Key International, a Miami-based global real estate and investment firm, and Wexford Real Estate Investors, a West Palm Beach-based real estate development firm, today unveiled a first look at Bellini Restaurant at Mr. C Residences Boca Raton, the project’s signature dining destination that underscores its hospitality-driven identity. The newly released renderings offer a glimpse into the refined Italian concept that will anchor Boca Raton’s first branded residential development in more than a decade.
Bellini Boca Raton draws on the four-generation heritage of the Cipriani family and takes its name from the iconic Bellini cocktail, first created in 1948 at Harry’s Bar by Giuseppe Cipriani Sr. Over the decades, the Bellini has become a symbol of timeless Italian elegance and effortless glamour; qualities that continue to define the philosophy of hospitality worldwide.
Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by 1508 London, the restaurant reflects a design language synonymous with the Bellini legacy, where comfort meets sophistication. Renderings reveal rich wood tones, bronze and brass accents, layered lighting, and sumptuous textiles that create warmth throughout the space. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors open onto a landscaped outdoor terrace, offering seamless indoor-outdoor dining that captures the essence of Boca Raton’s relaxed yet refined lifestyle.
"Bellini in Boca Raton marks a new chapter for our family, for the residents of Mr. C, and for the Boca Raton community. Bellini Boca Raton is where our family’s roots, our recipes, and our passion for Italian living come together at the heart of a community that will truly embrace it."
Ignazio Cipriani, President of Mr. C Hotels
Open to the public while serving as a central amenity for residents, Bellini Boca Raton will deliver modern Italian dining defined by exceptional ingredients, classic recipes, and attentive European-style service in a polished yet relaxed setting. Under the culinary direction of Maggio and Ignazio Cipriani, the restaurant continues the family’s longstanding commitment to quality and tradition, offering a menu inspired by regional Italian flavors. Guests can expect signature Carpaccio, handmade pastas, fresh salads, grilled specialties, and beloved Cipriani classics, all prepared with meticulous execution and the highest-quality ingredients.
Beyond its signature dining experience, Mr. C Residences Boca Raton introduces a refined, hospitality-driven residential offering to downtown. The 12-story development will feature 133 private two- and three-bedroom residences designed in Mr. C’s signature European style, with custom Italian cabinetry, natural stone countertops, premium Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, expansive terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Together with Bellini Restaurant and a residents-only rooftop Mr. C Bar and Lounge featuring outdoor seating, the project delivers a fully integrated lifestyle defined by European elegance and intuitive service. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is leading exclusive sales and marketing for the residences.
Bellini Boca Raton is slated to open alongside the 2029 completion of Mr. C Residences Boca Raton. Sales are expected to launch in Spring 2026, with the official sales gallery opening at 36 SE 3rd Street in Downtown Boca Raton. For more information, please visit MrCResidencesBocaRaton.com.
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